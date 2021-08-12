Police Investigating Shooting At Hamilton Place Mall

Chattanooga Police were investigating a shooting at Hamilton Place Mall on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near Rodizio Grill.

CPD was reporting the victim was grazed by the bullet and there were no life-threatening injuries.





There was heavy police presence at the mall entrance near the Rodizio Grill as police continued their investigation.





Shoppers were being escorted from the mall.

Chattanooga Police stressed that it was not an active shooter situation.