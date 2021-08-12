 Thursday, August 12, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Investigating Shooting At Hamilton Place Mall

Thursday, August 12, 2021
- photo by William Watts

Chattanooga Police were investigating a shooting at Hamilton Place Mall on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m.

near Rodizio Grill.

CPD was reporting the victim was grazed by the bullet and there were no life-threatening injuries.

There was heavy police presence at the mall entrance near the Rodizio Grill as police continued their investigation.

Shoppers were being escorted from the mall.
 
Chattanooga Police stressed that it was not an active shooter situation.
 
 A media command post was being set up outside Dave & Busters.

August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 12, 2021

County School Board Begins Process To Hire Next School Superintendent; Several Board Members Eye Local Candidate

August 12, 2021

Handgun Confiscated At Hixson High On 1st Day Of School


Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

County School Board Begins Process To Hire Next School Superintendent; Several Board Members Eye Local Candidate

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

