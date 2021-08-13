Man, 46, Shot After Altercation At 1700 Market On Thursday Afternoon

A 46-year-old man was shot on Thursday afternoon following an altercation in the 1700 block of Market Street.

Police responded at 4:04 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators learned that the victim had been in a verbal altercation with several people when one of those produced a firearm and shot the victim. Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation.