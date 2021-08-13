 Friday, August 13, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee American Academy Of Pediatrics Condemns Violent Words/Aggressive Actions Aimed At Medical Professionals

Friday, August 13, 2021

The Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said they strongly condemn the violent words and aggressive actions aimed at medical professionals during and after the Williamson County School Board Meeting this week.

Officials said, "We are deeply saddened by these attacks. Everyone should step back and question if this is the behavior we want to model for our children. As parents, we teach our children to have calm conversations and to respect others. The healthcare professionals who attended the 
meeting were there to provide recommendations based on evidence-based guidelines to allow for in-person schooling while also keeping children healthy and safe.

"TNAAP represents over 1,000 pediatricians who have a duty to offer their expertise to protect the health of children and to advocate for their safe return to school. This is a critical effort that should never leave our pediatricians fearful of harm. 

"It is a myth that children do not get COVID. They do and we have cared for them (and continue to do so with increasing numbers). People who use the death rate for children or discount the death of a child who had an underlying condition to minimize COVID’s impact are not only disrespectful to the lives of those precious children, but also missing the bigger issue. It is true that for many children, COVID will not cause significant illness, but for others, it leads to hospitalization, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) or long-term side effects. They can also pass it to more vulnerable people in their homes or in the community.

"Because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccinations, vaccination rates are low in our state and transmission rates of COVID are high, we must have a layered approach to mitigate the 
spread of COVID. At this point in time, a layered approach includes masking in schools. It is not going to be forever, but it is clearly needed now. We all recognize that we do not want multiple rounds of quarantine again, especially when virtual school is not an option in some places. Our children need to be in school and learning, and their families must be able to go to work. Parents expect that when they send their child to school that they will not only receive an education, but that they will be kept safe from harm. 

"TNAAP supports the rights of parents to make decisions for their children, but those decisions should not infringe on the rights of other children and school staff, including our teachers. We hope parental decisions will be informed by public health needs and a desire to be a good neighbor. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll shared on Fox News revealed that most parents support masks."

TNAAP President, Dr. Anna Morad, added, “Discussing child welfare and advocating for children should never cause pediatricians to fear for their safety. These are the same pediatricians who are trusted to provide care for children to keep them healthy and safe. They deserve to be kept safe as well.”


Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response (2)

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: Defensive Line U Tradition Continues

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round two in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the stout defensive front for this year’s edition. Starters Returning (3): Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, John Prince Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (5): Tavi McLean, Giovanni ... (click for more)


