Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.

Proclamation - Second Presbyterian 150th Church Anniversary

By Chip Henderson



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works



a. MR-2021-0117 Chaudhari Group Investments, LLC c/o Skip Pond (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of an open alley and unopen right-of-way west of the 700 block of Central Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, Schedule II – Speed on Through Streets.PLANNINGc. 2021-0115 EBES Partners, LLC c/o Clint Wolford (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7453 East Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0118 JMB Investments Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8187 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0110 Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two properties addressed as 2512 Cowart Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0111 Pond Holding MLK @ Palmetto Series 4 LLC c/o Skip Pond (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3-Story Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 3-Story Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for Community Development to enter into a new agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) in order to expend the balance of previously awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, in the amount of $87,666.00.FINANCEb. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Roberta Long as the Interim Assistant City Treasurer. (Added with permission by Chairman Henderson)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYc. A resolution authorizing the Department of Information Technology’s Chief Information Officer to renew the second year of the agreement with Applications Software Technology, LLC (AST) regarding statements of work relating to the Master Services Agreement for ERP – Oracle implementation, hosting, maintenance, and support services for Fiscal Year 2022, for an amount not to exceed $2.5 million.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the renewal of year two (2) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for the increased amount of $33,620.00, for a revised contract amount of $350,527.00. (Revised)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentations.4. Minute Approval.Black Philanthropy Month ProclamationBy Councilwoman Demetrus CoonrodBlack Business Month ProclamationBy Councilman Anthony ByrdOrder of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksa. MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGb. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6000 blocks of Big Ridge Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)c. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-10-2021)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Donation Agreement and Supplemental Donation Agreement with Nippon Paint Automotive Americas, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for one-year extensions of the project completion date to December 31, 2025, project end date to December 31, 2027, cure period for failure to comply with the completion requirement to June 30, 2026, cure period for failure to comply with the capital investment requirement to June 30, 2026, and the road construction completion date to June 30, 2023. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Ground Lease Agreement with Chattanooga FC Foundation, in substantially the form attached, for approximately a thirteen (13) acre portion of 1151 E. 23rd Street, identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 156A-D-001, for the construction and operation of a multifunctional space for recreation and community activities, specifically for recreational, league, and tournament play for soccer and other sports, for a lease term of forty (40) years. (District 8)LEGALc. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County for the City’s insurance premium term period December 20, 2020, through December 20, 2021, for the City’s portion of premium, in the amount of $29,427.46 and for the total pro-rated portion of the updated onsite valuation cost of Huber & Lamb on jointly owned properties, in the amount of $833.00, for a total amount of $30,260.46.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 (Final) for Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company relative to Contract No. W-16-013-101, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount of $34,298.46, for a revised contract amount of $1,836,000.93. (District 8) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renew an agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerly Viewpoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land Development Office for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)? Lawsuit Settlement Announced by City Attorney11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.