Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANDON, BOBBIE SUE

208 EAST STREET BRISTOL, 37671

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURCHFIEL, TYLER LANTZ

176 CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLARK, GREGORY DAVID

9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORN - CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

1602 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

---

DUCKETT, TIMOTHY DECARLO

6601 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

FORD, PAMELA K

3806 DORRIS ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GASQUE, JASON LYN220 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 201 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRONCHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---GWINN, JAMES EDWARD337 FERGUSON RD. DECATUR, 37000Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---HAMMONTREE, CURTIS EDWARD354 MASSENGALE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HENDERSON, WILLIAM ANTHONY54 COUNTY RD BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MASHBURN, JASON SCOTT642 COOPER ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MASSENGALE, CHANDLER TATE1610 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISMRECKLESS DRIVING---MAUVAIS, DUMEL988 BUCKHORN BEND LOCUST GROVE, 33024Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PELL, MALLORY BROOKEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1---PENA, GALO TRUJILLO9129 HICKEORY GROVE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PETER, DALE NEIL10269 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICES OVER $1,000PERJURYFORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000FORGERY OVER $1,000---PORTER, CLARENCE MONTRELL2601 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN1225 LAREDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF ROXICODONE FOR RESALE---PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL1706 S KELLY ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SIMS, CORTEZ LEBRONCHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOST CONVICTION PETITION---STANLEY, TERRY LEE288 HARRISON BAY RD OOLTWAH, 37874Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationOPEN CONTAINER LAWILLEGAL PARKINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TOWNSEND, RAVEN NICOLE706 S COLUMBIA AVE SHEFFIELD, 35660Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WALTON, CHRISTOPHER S2535 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL6601 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212431Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, FREDERICK ALEXANDERCHATTANOOGA, 374072033Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT