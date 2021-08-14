 Saturday, August 14, 2021 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire In Dallas Bay Area Saturday Afternoon

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire on Saturday afternoon in hot temperatures.

At 11:55 a.m., a homeowner called 9-1-1 reporting a fire at 1707 Apple St. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting 50 percent of the mobile home was on fire. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home, they conducted an interior attack to contain the fire spreading to adjacent homes. 

Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional coverage in their district for additional emergency calls. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Dallas Bay stations and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene. 

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries and/or to treat firefighters for heat exhaustion.

Fire officials report the house is a total loss and valued at $10,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.


