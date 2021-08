Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANKAR, NOAH Y

7125 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BANNISTER, DAMIEN DASHAWN

1803 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

---

CREWS, JEFFERY T

7012 PALERMO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215744

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE5826 MOODY SAWYER RD Hixson, 373435589Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVIS, JAMES RAYAN276 LLOYD RD DAYTON, 373216449Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER910 EAST AVE Chattanooga, 374112005Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---DIMAS, KARINA1642 GREENWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DYER, BRANDON LYNN578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FINCH, CLAUDE A6574 E BRAINERD RD SPT 1013 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---GAINES, CHANCE CALVINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---GREEN, ANDREA L1204 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY314 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY---HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA N967 BRAYTON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387819Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES3825 HIXSON PIKE Chattanooga, 374155371Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HENDERSON, DESTEIN220 CULVER ST Chattanooga, 374155853Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HENDERSON, JOE LINDSEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35603Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KING, JASON ALDER33 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KNOX, SHANNON LINDSEY337 BROOMSEDGE TRAIL APT 407 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---LEE, THOMAS JEFFERSON3517 SHELBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCARY, KATIE GHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN4325 SUNSET AVE Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POLK, GREGORY DEMAR2008 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAY, DARYL LEE5907 SHAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RIGLER, DYLAN7207 CANE HOLLOW RD Hixson, 373432471Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANCHEZ-GOMEZ, HECTOR4319 MOUNT HOOD ST APT 4 MEMPHIS, 38118Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHEGOG, BOBBY JOE109 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STEWART, DALE LEON7426 HENRY ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WILLERSON, WILLIAM DONAVAN9607 ETHRIDGE LN OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT