Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACCUARDI, CYNTHIA ELLEN

4420 KATIE KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

105 HALSEY ST Chattanooga, 374102058

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BALTAZAR, DOMINGO

908 SUTTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BELL, MAXIMILIAN B

121 YOTHER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

DEEL, JONATHAN TROY

683 VARNEY RD GREEN COVE SPRING, 32043

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FOX, RICKY GENE

10201 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR

2815 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071524

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

HACKER, DAVID SHANE

1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HALEY, COREY ADAM

110 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

2302 BARBARA LANE H13 LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HILL, JAMES SCOTT

800 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE

2003 BICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HUTCHINS, AMBER J

1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HYMES, MARQUIS D

2001 SLYERLY APT 337 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

JACKSON, BAILEA NICOLE

325 SEXTON LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

KOGER, JIMMY ODELL

935 HUNT RD SE Cleveland, 373238859

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

---

LOPEZ ROBLERO, CRISTIAN ENRIQUE

5879 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

---

MANKIN, JEFFERY TODD

7131 SARATOGA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MCCOLLUM, SIDNEY

2401 CROWE CREEK SUNSET, 29685

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

---

MEYER, TIMOTHY W

4858 PARKER LOOP RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STALKING

---

MONTES, JULIO CESAR

401 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

STALKING

---

MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

---

NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT

6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGHA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN (CATOOSA)

---

OBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON

117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

RAMIREZ, AMILCAR J

2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ROBERSON, TERRY WADE

1242 CRAWFORD BTM SOMERVILLE, 35670

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

ROBINSON, TYRONE

1438 STEAM ENGINE WAY NE CONYERS, 30013

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ROGERS, JOSHUA A

243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN

11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE

1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

STINER, CHRISTINE ANN

6153 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SUTTLES, BRANDON T

1511 WILDWOOD TRL FT OGLETHORPE, 307423443

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON

5432 VILLIAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638586

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

WILLIAMS, COURTNEY JANEA

3539 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374112766

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





