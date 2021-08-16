 Monday, August 16, 2021 72.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 16, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACCUARDI, CYNTHIA ELLEN 
4420 KATIE KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 
105 HALSEY ST Chattanooga, 374102058 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BALTAZAR, DOMINGO 
908 SUTTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BELL, MAXIMILIAN B 
121 YOTHER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DEEL, JONATHAN TROY 
683 VARNEY RD GREEN COVE SPRING, 32043 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE 
10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FOX, RICKY GENE 
10201 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR 
2815 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071524 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
HACKER, DAVID SHANE 
1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALEY, COREY ADAM 
110 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED 
2302 BARBARA LANE H13 LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HILL, JAMES SCOTT 
800 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE 
2003 BICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HUTCHINS, AMBER J 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HYMES, MARQUIS D 
2001 SLYERLY APT 337 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
JACKSON, BAILEA NICOLE 
325 SEXTON LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN 
2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
KOGER, JIMMY ODELL 
935 HUNT RD SE Cleveland, 373238859 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
LOPEZ ROBLERO, CRISTIAN ENRIQUE 
5879 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
MANKIN, JEFFERY TODD 
7131 SARATOGA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCOLLUM, SIDNEY 
2401 CROWE CREEK SUNSET, 29685 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
MEYER, TIMOTHY W 
4858 PARKER LOOP RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STALKING
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR 
401 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
STALKING
---
MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT 
235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT 
6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGHA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN (CATOOSA)
---
OBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON 
117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
RAMIREZ, AMILCAR J 
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, TERRY WADE 
1242 CRAWFORD BTM SOMERVILLE, 35670 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROBINSON, TYRONE 
1438 STEAM ENGINE WAY NE CONYERS, 30013 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, JOSHUA A 
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN 
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
STINER, CHRISTINE ANN 
6153 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUTTLES, BRANDON T 
1511 WILDWOOD TRL FT OGLETHORPE, 307423443 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON 
5432 VILLIAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638586 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
WILLIAMS, COURTNEY JANEA 
3539 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374112766 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT



August 16, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 9-15

August 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 15, 2021

Hagerty "Angry" About Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan After U.S. Retreat


Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 9-15: MORRIS JESSIE BLAKE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER DUNN CRIMINAL TRESSPASS CLAYBROOKS TERRANCE DESMOND B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER CARTER VGCSA, THEFT ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACCUARDI, CYNTHIA ELLEN 4420 KATIE KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan: ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 9-15

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 9-15: MORRIS JESSIE BLAKE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER DUNN CRIMINAL TRESSPASS CLAYBROOKS TERRANCE DESMOND B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER CARTER VGCSA, THEFT BY TAKING ACROSS STATE LINES, DRIVING CHARGES LAWSON DYLAN JAMES W/M 24 MISD OFFICER AGREDONO SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING BELL AMANDA BRETT W/F 25 MISD OFFICER GIDEON ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACCUARDI, CYNTHIA ELLEN 4420 KATIE KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST Chattanooga, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Unmasking The Masks

This is probably the last thing you want to hear right now but two of my most trusted medical voices, unbeknownst to one another, have told me the drug store masks that we have worn for at least a year are virtually useless in our attempts to throttle COVID, and now the treacherous Delta variant. Yet I can go to six of the top six sources for COVID information and be told that by ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee’s defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT’s offense to the crunch in Thursday’s first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting ... (click for more)

Mocs Welcome Five Inductees Into Hall Of Fame

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2021 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame today. Five members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2021 Class includes student-athletes who were trailblazers in their sport, enjoyed long professional careers, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors