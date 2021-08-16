Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACCUARDI, CYNTHIA ELLEN
4420 KATIE KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE
105 HALSEY ST Chattanooga, 374102058
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BALTAZAR, DOMINGO
908 SUTTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BELL, MAXIMILIAN B
121 YOTHER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DEEL, JONATHAN TROY
683 VARNEY RD GREEN COVE SPRING, 32043
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FOX, RICKY GENE
10201 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GOLDSMITH, GORDAN TAYLOR
2815 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071524
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
HACKER, DAVID SHANE
1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALEY, COREY ADAM
110 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
2302 BARBARA LANE H13 LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HILL, JAMES SCOTT
800 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOGAN, MATTHEW CHASE
2003 BICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HUTCHINS, AMBER J
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HYMES, MARQUIS D
2001 SLYERLY APT 337 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
JACKSON, BAILEA NICOLE
325 SEXTON LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
KOGER, JIMMY ODELL
935 HUNT RD SE Cleveland, 373238859
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
LOPEZ ROBLERO, CRISTIAN ENRIQUE
5879 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
MANKIN, JEFFERY TODD
7131 SARATOGA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCOLLUM, SIDNEY
2401 CROWE CREEK SUNSET, 29685
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
MEYER, TIMOTHY W
4858 PARKER LOOP RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STALKING
---
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
401 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
STALKING
---
MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT
235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT
6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGHA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN (CATOOSA)
---
OBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON
117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
RAMIREZ, AMILCAR J
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, TERRY WADE
1242 CRAWFORD BTM SOMERVILLE, 35670
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROBINSON, TYRONE
1438 STEAM ENGINE WAY NE CONYERS, 30013
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, JOSHUA A
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
STINER, CHRISTINE ANN
6153 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUTTLES, BRANDON T
1511 WILDWOOD TRL FT OGLETHORPE, 307423443
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
5432 VILLIAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638586
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
WILLIAMS, COURTNEY JANEA
3539 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374112766
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT