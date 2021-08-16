Man, 70, Shot While Walking On E. 23rd Street

A man, 70, was shot while walking on E. 23rd Street on Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of East 23rd upon hearing shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was walking near this location when an unknown vehicle with unknown occupants drove by and began shooting in his direction.