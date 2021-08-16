Get Off The Grid Fest Halts Ticket Sales, Reduces Capacity Due To COVID

A festival powered by the sun featuring live music, eco-friendly vendors, and workshops led by nationally acclaimed climate change advocates is coming to East Ridge Friday through Sunday. Get Off the Grid Fest 2021 will take place at Camp Jordan Park at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. Out of concern for the rising number of COVID cases, Get Off The Grid organizers have closed online ticket sales and walk-up tickets will not be available. In addition, the EVX electric vehicle exposition accompanying the festival has been postponed until such a time that it can be held in a safer environment.

Get Off The Grid organizers are taking various precautions to limit exposure to COVID. There will be temperature checks at the gates and social distancing in lines will be strongly encouraged. All tents and stages are open air, with socially distanced seating within the presentation areas.

Organizer Bill Fleming says performances and presentations will be recorded for those who cannot attend. “We are closely following Hamilton County and City of East Ridge protocols for public safety, and we will enforce whatever mandates are current at the time of the festival," said Mr. Fleming. "Currently, there is no city-wide mask mandate. Everyone attending the festival assumes the liability of contracting COVID since any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of exposure. We cannot guarantee that you won't be exposed while participating. Each festival attendee is encouraged to take the necessary precautions."



There will be handwashing and sanitation stations on the grounds.

The solar-powered festival is three days of music, learning, and fun powered by the sun. Organizers are offering a sustainability fair program, solar expo program, gnome zone, and a health and wellness program. More than 70 locally recognized and regional practitioners will lead workshops in the areas of health and wellness, food and agriculture, energy and environment, and arts and the community.

Mr. Fleming says the experience will be more intimate than previously planned. “We have an important message to share and our planet needs alternative voices to rise up more than ever right now. It is our heartfelt intention to produce an impactful experience with the people called to be there.”

Get Off The Grid is a solar-powered, family-friendly, zero-waste-producing, Leave No Trace event. The opening ceremony of the festival takes place at 5 p.m. Friday with an invocation from local Muskogee Creek elder Tom Blue Wolf. Stanford University professor Dr. Mark Jacobson, who helped develop the Green New Deal, will be the keynote speaker, offering a TED talk Saturday at 11 a.m. and addressing the entire festival at 6 p.m. Saturday. Forty regional and local bands will be taking the three stages including Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale, and Strung Like a Horse.