Georgia Has 37 More Deaths From Coronavirus And 14,130 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,020.There are 14,130 new cases, as that total reaches 996,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 69,147, which is an increase of 295 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,374 cases, up 54; 70 deaths; 275 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,403 cases, up 24; 67 deaths; 194 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,378 cases, up 27; 14 deaths; 63 hospitalizationsWalker County: 7,313 cases, up 62; 83 deaths; 304 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,964 cases, up 184; 238 deaths; 820 hospitalizations, up 3

