City To Mobilize 10 Social Workers To Handle Some Calls Now Dealt With By Police

Officials in the Kelly administration said it is planned to utilize a team of 10 social workers, plus a director, as a Crisis Response Team to handle some calls now dealt with by police officers.

Joda Thongnopnua, chief policy officer, said initially there would be a joint response on certain cases with police still involved.

He said the aim eventually is to have the social workers take over a portion of certain categories of cases, such as dealing with the homeless and those with mental issues.

Mr. Thongnopnua said a similar program has worked well elsewhere for three decades. He said a model in Eugene, Ore., saved that city $8.5 million in a year. He said social workers there now handle 17 percent of 911 calls.

At the same time, officials said 25 "long unfilled" positions in the police department will be cut. That would bring police staffing down from 500 to 475. Officials said issues such as low pay and officer morale have brought the actual numbers down to the low 400s.

The Kelly administration is proposing a 40-cent property tax increase to bring in $30 million that would be spent on a major pay increase for fire and police and other city workers.

Eric Tucker, interim police chief, said the department "is currently having a difficult time with hiring and retaining officers."

He said, "If we can get up to 475 we will be in pretty good shape."

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill said her district faces issues such as speeding and break-ins and wants to make sure there are an adequate number of police officers available.

On the social workers, Councilman Anthony Byrd said that has been discussed in the past and it was found that social workers "don't want to be out there" in potentially dangerous situations.

Mr. Thongnopnua said training in how to deal with such situations will be part of the program.

In other budget matters, officials said the Baby University program operated by Signal Centers will have a name change and its allotment cut by $150,000.

The Community Kitchen, on the other hand, is to get an additional $75,000 to help deal with a surge in homeless individuals in Chattanooga.

An annual $20,000 allotment to the Chattanooga Zoo will be ended, but the lease with the Zoo will be upped from $675,000 to $750,000 to more than make up for that.