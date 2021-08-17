 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City To Mobilize 10 Social Workers To Handle Some Calls Now Dealt With By Police

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Officials in the Kelly administration said it is planned to utilize a team of 10 social workers, plus a director, as a Crisis Response Team to handle some calls now dealt with by police officers.

Joda Thongnopnua, chief policy officer, said initially there would be a joint response on certain cases with police still involved.

He said the aim eventually is to have the social workers take over a portion of certain categories of cases, such as dealing with the homeless and those with mental issues. 

Mr. Thongnopnua said a similar program has worked well elsewhere for three decades. He said a model in Eugene, Ore., saved that city $8.5 million in a year. He said social workers there now handle 17 percent of 911 calls.

At the same time, officials said 25 "long unfilled" positions in the police department will be cut. That would bring police staffing down from 500 to 475. Officials said issues such as low pay and officer morale have brought the actual numbers down to the low 400s.

The Kelly administration is proposing a 40-cent property tax increase to bring in $30 million that would be spent on a major pay increase for fire and police and other city workers.

Eric Tucker, interim police chief, said the department "is currently having a difficult time with hiring and retaining officers."

He said, "If we can get up to 475 we will be in pretty good shape."

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill said her district faces issues such as speeding and break-ins and wants to make sure there are an adequate number of police officers available.

On the social workers, Councilman Anthony Byrd said that has been discussed in the past and it was found that social workers "don't want to be out there" in potentially dangerous situations.

Mr. Thongnopnua said training in how to deal with such situations will be part of the program.

In other budget matters, officials said the Baby University program operated by Signal Centers will have a name change and its allotment cut by $150,000.

The Community Kitchen, on the other hand, is to get an additional $75,000 to help deal with a surge in homeless individuals in Chattanooga.

An annual $20,000 allotment to the Chattanooga Zoo will be ended, but the lease with the Zoo will be upped from $675,000 to $750,000 to more than make up for that. 


August 17, 2021

City Council Members Appear Favorable To Multi-Use Fields At Montague Park

August 17, 2021

Hamilton County Has 63 In ICU, 213 Hospitalized From COVID, But No New Deaths

August 17, 2021

Georgia COVID Cases Top 1,000,000; 24 More Deaths


City Council members appear favorable to allowing 13 acres of Montague Park to be used for multi-use fields under the CFC soccer group - despite opposition from some involved with the adjacent ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 221 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 50,731. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 533 in the county. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,044. There are 4,257 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Opinion

Rep. Mike Carter Rightly Killed Emissions Testing

"No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!" - Ronald Reagan If we had a glimpse of the afterlife this morning, we might catch Mike and President Reagan having a chuckle together over the news that emissions testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sobbing In The Shower"

Jenna Boyd Carpenter is an Intensive Care physician at the Marshall County Hospital in Guntersville, Ala. She specializes in pulmonology. This means that if a patient is admitted with, let’s say the Delta variant of the COVID virus, she orders the ventilator. She’s also the one who has gone home last week and nightly sobbed in the shower. This is how bad it is in Guntersville. How ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Small, Evans Emerge As Vols Offensive Leaders

Tennessee wrapped up practice No. 11 on Monday morning at Haslam Field as the Volunteers continue to power through preseason camp and move closer to the season opener against Bowling Green. First-year running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media following Monday's practice to talk about the progression of UT's backfield as it prepares for Tuesday's closed scrimmage at ... (click for more)


