Police Seeking Public's Help In Identifying 3 People Who May Have Been Involved In Mall Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who may have been involved in last week’s shooting incident at Hamilton Place Mall. Security footage and pictures show three black males. One is wearing a black T-shirt, another a blue hoodie, and the third a red hoodie.

“Chattanooga Police can confirm that multiple individuals from two separate groups of people with firearms began shooting at each other,” officer Jeremy Eames said. “All three of those individuals are of significant interest to the investigators.”



The police are also asking two women to come forward as well. Police could only identify them as white, and said they were both close to the shooting when it happened. They are not suspects, and officer Eames said police just want to speak with them.



“They also continue to seek victims or witnesses who may have been in the immediate area of the incident, or seen an individual with a firearm,” officer Eames said. “If that’s you or if you know who that someone is, please call.”



He said there are more individuals believed to be involved than the three that police have asked for help with identifying. Officer Eames said the police cannot speak about specific details about the case or the victim. He said he did not believe the members targeted any person in the general public.

“The worst thing to have happen is to get the identification wrong,” officer Eames said. “There are moments leading up to the incident where people are just walking through the mall, and then when the shooting happens chaos erupts and then reigns.”

“It’s difficult to see when people are running, because images can get blurred and run together, to pin down the identification. The public can be of great assistance in this.”

He said he did not believe the shooting was organized or planned.

Anyone interested in assisting can call 423-643-5100 to speak with an investigator. You may remain anonymous.

Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near Rodizio Grill when rival groups fired at each other.

A woman was injured, but not seriously. Police said at first it was thought she was shot, but it was determined she was hurt while trying to get out of the way.