Hamilton County Has 63 In ICU, 213 Hospitalized From COVID, But No New Deaths

Hamilton County had 221 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 50,731.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 533 in the county.

There are 213 patients hospitalized and 63 are in intensive care units. This is the third highest number of COVID patients in ICU since the pandemic began. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 98 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 47,601, which is 94 percent. There are 2,597 active cases.