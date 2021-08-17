Unity Group Says Black Population In Chattanooga Urban Areas Has Declined By 5,367 Since 2010 Census

Officials of the Unity Group said in Chattanooga’s 20 most urban census tracts, the African American population declined by 5,367 people between 2010 and 2020.



Officials said, "The Unity Group is alarmed by the precipitous drop in Chattanooga’s African American population. Over the next months, we urge business, political, nonprofit, and community leaders to spearhead efforts to understand the trends radically changing Chattanooga’s racial mix. We need to know the main drivers behind demographic shifts and the potential impacts on diversity and inclusion in Chattanooga and the region."



Officials said the biggest African American population declines were experienced in the following

areas:

Tract 122 (Avondale, -968)

Tract 12 (Glenwood, -770)

Tract 124 (UTC to E. Main, -714)

Tract 25 (Fort Cheatham, East Lake, -575)

Tract 4 (Bushtown, -427)

Tract 13 (Highland Park, -369)

Tract 29 (Ridgeside, -368)

Tract 14 (Central Ave. to N. Willow St/E. Main to Bailey Ave., -362)



"These changes are unprecedented in recent Chattanooga history," Eric Atkins of the Unity Group said.

