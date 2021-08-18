 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools Senior Named Girls Nation President

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Annabelle Hill is at left
Annabelle Hill is at left

Hamilton County Schools senior Annabelle Hill has been named Girls Nation President.

 

Jenise Gordon, chairwoman of the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State program, said, “We are so incredibly proud of Annabelle and this outstanding accomplishment. Annabelle impressed our selection committee at Girls State, which earned her the honor of representing Tennessee as one of two Girls Nation Senators.

 

“To rise to the position of Girls Nation President requires not only a command of the issues but a command of the room.

She does both with a beautiful mixture of confidence and grace.”

 

The senior at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS)  virtually attended American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State (ALA VGS) where she was selected to attend ALA Girls Nation as a Tennessee senator. The program is typically based in Nashville but was held virtually due to COVID. ALA VGS provides young women with information and tools to become informed voters and citizens. 

 

“We are so proud of Miss Hill and her achievement,” said former Supt. Bryan Johnson. “Our goals in student achievement are more than classroom success, it’s leadership and growth cultivated through organizations like Girls Nation.”

 

The program "uses a practical and engaging curriculum with respectful debates on real-world topics to foster confident, impactful citizens. After a week of immersive learning and an interview process, two participants are chosen as Tennessee Senators to represent the state at Girls Nation."

 

After being chosen as a Tennessee Senator, Ms. Hill attended Girls Nation where she became elected as Girls Nation President. 

 

 “Annabelle is a natural leader.  It doesn't surprise me that this translates at the national level as well,” said Jim Boles, Principal of CSAS. “She's a 'go-getter' for sure and enriches any group she is a part of.  We're lucky to have her as part of the CSAS community.”


August 18, 2021

County Commission Candidate Stresses Vaccination During Door To Door Campaign

August 18, 2021

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Interrupts Theft In Progress; Christopher Baxter Is Arrested

August 18, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


County Commission candidate Greg Beck said his campaign is conducting a dual effort to encourage voters to get vaccinated. Christopher King, chairman of the re-elect Greg Beck Campaign, said

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff's

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



County Commission candidate Greg Beck said his campaign is conducting a dual effort to encourage voters to get vaccinated. Christopher King, chairman of the re-elect Greg Beck Campaign, said "If we must go from door to door to ask for a vote for Mr. Beck, then it is incumbent upon us to also include a word of advice to voters to get vaccinated. "We have underestimated and

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office was on patrol on Spring Place Road and observed a subject running across the road toward Broomfield Road. The deputy was able to make contact with the subject, later identified

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That's right, my third. My fate is that I am "immunocompromised," which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn't quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us "compromised" get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee's football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. "Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you've got to play

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder,


