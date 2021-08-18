Hamilton County Schools Senior Named Girls Nation President

Hamilton County Schools senior Annabelle Hill has been named Girls Nation President.

Jenise Gordon, chairwoman of the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State program, said, “We are so incredibly proud of Annabelle and this outstanding accomplishment. Annabelle impressed our selection committee at Girls State, which earned her the honor of representing Tennessee as one of two Girls Nation Senators.

“To rise to the position of Girls Nation President requires not only a command of the issues but a command of the room. She does both with a beautiful mixture of confidence and grace.”

The senior at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) virtually attended American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State (ALA VGS) where she was selected to attend ALA Girls Nation as a Tennessee senator. The program is typically based in Nashville but was held virtually due to COVID. ALA VGS provides young women with information and tools to become informed voters and citizens.

“We are so proud of Miss Hill and her achievement,” said former Supt. Bryan Johnson. “Our goals in student achievement are more than classroom success, it’s leadership and growth cultivated through organizations like Girls Nation.”

The program "uses a practical and engaging curriculum with respectful debates on real-world topics to foster confident, impactful citizens. After a week of immersive learning and an interview process, two participants are chosen as Tennessee Senators to represent the state at Girls Nation."

After being chosen as a Tennessee Senator, Ms. Hill attended Girls Nation where she became elected as Girls Nation President.

“Annabelle is a natural leader. It doesn't surprise me that this translates at the national level as well,” said Jim Boles, Principal of CSAS. “She's a 'go-getter' for sure and enriches any group she is a part of. We're lucky to have her as part of the CSAS community.”