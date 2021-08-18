Former Chattanooga Chamber President Bill Kilbride Chosen TVA Board Chairman

Former Chattanooga Chamber president Bill Kilbride has been named chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors.

The Chattanooga had joined the TVA Board two years ago after his appointment by President Donald Trump.

His term runs through May 18, 2023.

At the time he joined TVA, Mr.

Kilbride said, “TVA’s role in improving the lives of those in our area is just as important today as it was 86 years ago. I look forward to being part of the TVA team in their ongoing mission of service.”

He previously served as the president of the Home Division of Mohawk Industries after earlier holding positions with both Dean Witter Reynolds Financial Services and the New York Stock Exchange.

Mr. Kilbride holds a business management degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University and remains active in the Chattanooga community and serves on the boards of several non-profit and for-profit organizations.

At the time of his appointment, he filled the last currently open position in the nine-member TVA board of directors.