Former Chattanooga Chamber President Bill Kilbride Chosen TVA Board Chairman

Former Chattanooga Chamber president Bill Kilbride has been named chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors.

The Chattanooga had joined the TVA Board two years ago after his appointment by President Donald Trump.

His term runs through May 18, 2023.

At the time he joined TVA, Mr.

Kilbride said, “TVA’s role in improving the lives of those in our area is just as important today as it was 86 years ago. I look forward to being part of the TVA team in their ongoing mission of service.”

He previously served as the president of the Home Division of Mohawk Industries after earlier holding positions with both Dean Witter Reynolds Financial Services and the New York Stock Exchange.

Mr. Kilbride holds a business management degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University and remains active in the Chattanooga community and serves on the boards of several non-profit and for-profit organizations.

At the time of his appointment, he filled the last currently open position in the nine-member TVA board of directors.


Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,962 New Cases

Erlanger Adjusts Visitation Policy In Response To Rising COVID-19 Cases


A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System announces changes to the visitation policy in an effort to curb community spread and protect staff, patients, and the community at large. Beginning Wednesday, all Erlanger ... (click for more)



A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked and abandoned at the YMCA. At the time of the accident report, the woman's vehicle came back not stolen. * * * A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his neighbor did accidental damage ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches 1,005,806 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 69,594, which is an increase of 43 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,431 ... (click for more)

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That’s right, my third. My fate is that I am “immunocompromised,” which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn’t quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us “compromised” get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


