Collegedale Police Say In Car Camera Shows Allegation Against Officer Was False

Collegedale Police said in car video has shown that an allegation against an officer was false.

Officials said, "On July 25, the Collegedale Police Department became aware of a post on

social media alleging that a Collegedale officer had made a racially disparaging remark to a

friend during a traffic stop. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, and in accordance with

our internal affairs policies, Chief Sapp ordered an investigation to be launched.



"Efforts were immediately made to identify and track down the person who had made the

complaint, but the individual did not return our calls.



"On August 12, the police department was contacted by the friend of the social media influencer

stating that they were the one who had been stopped by the Collegedale officer, on April 20,

2021. They explained to the investigator that the officer had stopped them for driving three miles

over the speed limit and that when they had asked the officer if they needed to keep their hands

on the steering wheel, the officer’s response was 'No. You don’t look like you’ll hurt me like the

rest.' They completed their statement by saying that while they didn’t feel threatened by the

officer, they had taken exception to being discriminated against by the officer.



During the course of the investigation, investigators reviewed the officer’s dash-camera video

which told a much different story.



The video showed the officer stopping the driver for going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 4800

block of University Drive, which is a section of roadway that runs through the campus of

Southern Adventist University, and an area with an abundance of pedestrian traffic.

During the interaction the driver can be heard asking if they needed to keep their hands on the

steering wheel. The officer responds by clearly saying 'No. You’re good. I don’t think you’re

going to hurt me, ok.'



"The police department took immediate action as soon as we learned of the accusations against

the officer and reviewed the dash cam video. The officer’s video revealed absolutely no evidence

to support the serious allegations against the officer. The video showed the officer’s interaction

with the driver to have been professional and courteous."



Chief Jack Sapp expressed concern for those with legitimate grievances, saying “It is very

troubling when anyone is falsely accused, regardless of who they are, but it is simply reckless to

influence people with false accusations because it could easily hurt the message of those out

there that may have valid complaints against police.”



He said he and the Collegedale Police Department "take very seriously any allegation of officer

misconduct, and will investigate all accusations made against our officers. The Chief has given

his word to the citizens that his agency will be transparent and nothing will be swept under the

rug."



Citizens can receive employee complaint forms at the front desk of City Hall or submit them

online at:

https://www.collegedaletn.gov/departments/police_department/officer_compliment_or_complain

t.php