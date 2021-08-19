 Thursday, August 19, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Collegedale Police Say In Car Camera Shows Allegation Against Officer Was False

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Collegedale Police said in car video has shown that an allegation against an officer was false.

Officials said, "On July 25, the Collegedale Police Department became aware of a post on
social media alleging that a Collegedale officer had made a racially disparaging remark to a
friend during a traffic stop. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, and in accordance with
our internal affairs policies, Chief Sapp ordered an investigation to be launched.

"Efforts were immediately made to identify and track down the person who had made the
complaint, but the individual did not return our calls.

"On August 12, the police department was contacted by the friend of the social media influencer
stating that they were the one who had been stopped by the Collegedale officer, on April 20,
2021. They explained to the investigator that the officer had stopped them for driving three miles
over the speed limit and that when they had asked the officer if they needed to keep their hands
on the steering wheel, the officer’s response was 'No. You don’t look like you’ll hurt me like the
rest.' They completed their statement by saying that while they didn’t feel threatened by the
officer, they had taken exception to being discriminated against by the officer.

During the course of the investigation, investigators reviewed the officer’s dash-camera video
which told a much different story.

The video showed the officer stopping the driver for going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 4800
block of University Drive, which is a section of roadway that runs through the campus of
Southern Adventist University, and an area with an abundance of pedestrian traffic.
During the interaction the driver can be heard asking if they needed to keep their hands on the
steering wheel. The officer responds by clearly saying 'No. You’re good. I don’t think you’re
going to hurt me, ok.'

"The police department took immediate action as soon as we learned of the accusations against
the officer and reviewed the dash cam video. The officer’s video revealed absolutely no evidence
to support the serious allegations against the officer. The video showed the officer’s interaction
with the driver to have been professional and courteous."

Chief Jack Sapp expressed concern for those with legitimate grievances, saying “It is very
troubling when anyone is falsely accused, regardless of who they are, but it is simply reckless to
influence people with false accusations because it could easily hurt the message of those out
there that may have valid complaints against police.”

He said he and the Collegedale Police Department "take very seriously any allegation of officer
misconduct, and will investigate all accusations made against our officers. The Chief has given
his word to the citizens that his agency will be transparent and nothing will be swept under the
rug."

Citizens can receive employee complaint forms at the front desk of City Hall or submit them
online at:
https://www.collegedaletn.gov/departments/police_department/officer_compliment_or_complain
t.php


August 19, 2021

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

August 19, 2021

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

August 19, 2021

East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night


A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the ... (click for more)

(click for more)

An East Ridge apartment was damaged by fire Wednesday night. East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched on a reported fire alarm at 915 South Seminole Drive at 10:23 p.m. Upon arrival ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the store, having been told a man was stalking and harassing the victim at the loss prevention center. Police identified the man as local pastor Timothy Meyer, 46, once they arrived, and police ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

(click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is rapidly approaching the 2021-22 season. The six ladies –two juniors, two sophomores & two freshmen – returned to campus this week with an eye toward returning to the top of the Southern Conference and the NCAA postseason. With that in mind, Head Coach Colette Murray announced the 2021-22 schedule today. It’s a balanced slate of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors