 Thursday, August 19, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Pair Face Second-Degree Murder Charge In Chattanooga Drug Overdose Death

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Casey Sean Johnson
Casey Sean Johnson

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month.

Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and identified the victim as Logan Jarvis. Police collected evidence and concluded Jarvis had smoked an “unknown drug” in the bathroom that led to his death.

A few days later, they interviewed a close friend, who said that Jarvis’ best friend Andrew Mark Schreiner, 24, of 104 Brookfield Dr., had contacted her. She told police that Schreiner told her someone named Casey Sean Johnson, 38, of 213 Frawley Road, East Ridge, had sold Jarvis the drugs that killed him. She told the investigator that Jarvis used meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

Police said Schreiner called police a few hours after that and told them that he drove Jarvis to purchase the fentanyl that killed him. A couple of weeks later, police interviewed Schreiner after Mirandizing him. Police said he again told them that he drove Jarvis to buy fentanyl from Casey Johnson in East Ridge. Police said he could not remember the address, as all he did was drive the car.

He told police they returned to Schreiner’s residence after the purchase and smoked the fentanyl together. He said that Jarvis left that residence in the morning and returned to the house at Full Glen Circle, where he was found unresponsive by his father in an upstairs bathroom.

Police reviewed the contents of Jarvis’ cell phone (texts, Facebook messenger conversations, and phone number records) and found a conversation between Jarvis and Johnson. Police said Johnson gave Jarvis his personal number and they were able to verify it belonged to Johnson. Police said they called Johnson, verified his identity, and set up an interview. Police said Johnson did not respond to further calls though.

 Schreiner and Johnson were arrested on Thursday.

Andrew Mark Schreiner
Andrew Mark Schreiner

August 19, 2021

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

August 19, 2021

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

August 19, 2021

East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night


A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the ... (click for more)

(click for more)

An East Ridge apartment was damaged by fire Wednesday night. East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched on a reported fire alarm at 915 South Seminole Drive at 10:23 p.m. Upon arrival ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the store, having been told a man was stalking and harassing the victim at the loss prevention center. Police identified the man as local pastor Timothy Meyer, 46, once they arrived, and police ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

(click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is rapidly approaching the 2021-22 season. The six ladies –two juniors, two sophomores & two freshmen – returned to campus this week with an eye toward returning to the top of the Southern Conference and the NCAA postseason. With that in mind, Head Coach Colette Murray announced the 2021-22 schedule today. It’s a balanced slate of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors