Pair Face Second-Degree Murder Charge In Chattanooga Drug Overdose Death

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month.

Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and identified the victim as Logan Jarvis. Police collected evidence and concluded Jarvis had smoked an “unknown drug” in the bathroom that led to his death.

A few days later, they interviewed a close friend, who said that Jarvis’ best friend Andrew Mark Schreiner, 24, of 104 Brookfield Dr., had contacted her. She told police that Schreiner told her someone named Casey Sean Johnson, 38, of 213 Frawley Road, East Ridge, had sold Jarvis the drugs that killed him. She told the investigator that Jarvis used meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

Police said Schreiner called police a few hours after that and told them that he drove Jarvis to purchase the fentanyl that killed him. A couple of weeks later, police interviewed Schreiner after Mirandizing him. Police said he again told them that he drove Jarvis to buy fentanyl from Casey Johnson in East Ridge. Police said he could not remember the address, as all he did was drive the car.

He told police they returned to Schreiner’s residence after the purchase and smoked the fentanyl together. He said that Jarvis left that residence in the morning and returned to the house at Full Glen Circle, where he was found unresponsive by his father in an upstairs bathroom.

Police reviewed the contents of Jarvis’ cell phone (texts, Facebook messenger conversations, and phone number records) and found a conversation between Jarvis and Johnson. Police said Johnson gave Jarvis his personal number and they were able to verify it belonged to Johnson. Police said they called Johnson, verified his identity, and set up an interview. Police said Johnson did not respond to further calls though.

Schreiner and Johnson were arrested on Thursday.