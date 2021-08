Samuel Horton, 32, was arrested on July 28 for the shooting of a 30-year old woman at 4700 Montview Drive.

The Chattanooga Police Department, with assistance from the CPD Fugitive Division, arrested Samuel Horton, Jr.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.

He is currently at the Silverdale Detention Facility.