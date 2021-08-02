Georgia Has 4,387 New COVID Cases, 21 More Deaths
Monday, August 2, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,732.
There are 4,387 new cases, as that total reaches 936,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 67,142, which is an increase of 151 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,068 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,311 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,273 cases, up 5; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,973 cases, up 15; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,271 cases, up 45; 235 deaths; 804 hospitalizations