Collegedale Will Keep Lowered Certified Rate As Its Tax Rate

The new certified property tax rate for the city of Collegedale was accepted by the board of commissioners as the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to higher assessments of property in Collegedale in the recent reappraisals, the tax rate was lowered. This will offset the increase in property values so that the city will receive the same tax revenue that was received last year. The new rate is $1.3897 per every $100 of the property value for the coming year, which is 26 cents lower than the previous rate. Mayor Katie Lamb said that if the old tax rate had been kept, it would mean a tax increase.

The city will be getting several new vehicles this year. The public works department budgeted for a new garbage truck and the best bid, $228,000, came from a national buying service. That price includes a third camera that records the pick-up service and helps the driver to know what is happening around the truck. The price also includes a monthly data charge, safety lights front and back and the warranty.

The purchase of Four Ford F-150 pickup trucks was authorized at $35,200 per truck. The total price of $140,800 is under the budgeted price. One will be used by City Manager Wayon Hines, two will be used by public works and one is for the airport. Because of the current market conditions, it will be at least six months before these trucks are received. A resolution passed that will pay the city manager $500 each month in lieu of the vehicle that his contract provides, until the new trucks come in. This resolution will be renewed every three months until Mr. Hines has use of the truck.

Mayor Lamb appointed Vice Mayor Tim Johnson to be the commission’s representative to the new police department’s roundtable, and the commissioners concurred. Police Chief Jack Sapp is organizing this group that will consist of police personnel, citizens and a commissioner. The group will meet and discuss important issues and reach agreements. Members will not be permanent and will rotate on and off. Meetings are planned to begin in August.

City Manager Hines told the commissioners that surveys of two issues which have been discussed at previous meetings are now available on Collegedale’s website in order for citizens to weigh-in. The first is planning ahead for which day the city will hold its Independence Day/Freedom Celebration.

The second survey is to consider an earlier start time for commission meetings. They will continue to be held the first and third Mondays of each month, but the commissioners would like to determine if starting the meetings at 5 or 5:30 p.m. instead of the current 6 p.m. will be a better time for residents to be able to attend meetings in person. The meetings will continue to be livestreamed and recorded and available to view on Youtube, regardless of the starting time.

Both surveys will be available until Aug. 15.

Commissioner Phil Garver announced that signs will be put up on Apison Pike designating it as Veterans Memorial Drive. A ribbon cutting for the new name will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.