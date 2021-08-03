Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN
7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
4514 APT B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, MARCUS
107 LIYMAN AVE DUNCAN, 29334
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BYRD, LAURA MORGAN
568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
CLARK, WILLIAM G
1340 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 373117342
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COATS, JASPER HADEN
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
DARTY, JAMES LOGAN
177 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DEWS, LONDON LADALE
3431 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34710
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE
1113 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EAST, BRANDON LEE
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT Z278 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GIBSON, GREGORY C
1244 TAYLOR RD. MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE
6293 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYDEN, PAUL LEON
2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
KIDNAPPING
---
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
KELLEY, COURTNEY P
1503 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAMBAS, PARISA M
5112 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEROY, CLAY D
1009 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
6209 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MARTINEZ, HECTOR IVAN
1518 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MILLER, MATTHEW SCOTT
258 BIG DADDYS RD PIKEVILLE, 27863
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NUNLEY, BRANDON LEE
110 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
---
OQUINN, AMANDA G
1459 EADS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PAINTER, ANTHONY SCOTT
95 EAST AVE APT 1 FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RAYMOND, NICHOLAS RICHARD
2010 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH
134 STEWART RD NW APT 12 CALHOUN, 307018643
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANCRANT, JORDAN ASHLEY
1000 HOLLISTER LANE, #1322 PERRYSBURG, 43551
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
SAWYERS, PAMELA A
925 S MAGNOLIA AVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
STANDEFER, ERIC TYLER
5714 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STOCK, JACOB C
197 HEATHERSETT DR FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
905 W 37th St Chattanooga, 374101207
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
---
TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VASQUEZ, FERMIN
2003 CAMDEN ST// CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WALKER, SHAE L
1717 WHITEOAK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION