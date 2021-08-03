Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN

7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

4514 APT B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWN, MARCUS

107 LIYMAN AVE DUNCAN, 29334

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BYRD, LAURA MORGAN

568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

CLARK, WILLIAM G

1340 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 373117342

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COATS, JASPER HADEN

3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

DARTY, JAMES LOGAN

177 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DEWS, LONDON LADALE

3431 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34710

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE1113 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EAST, BRANDON LEE936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT Z278 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GIBSON, GREGORY C1244 TAYLOR RD. MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE6293 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAYDEN, PAUL LEON2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---HILL, ERIC DWAYNE183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSKIDNAPPING---HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE---KELLEY, COURTNEY P1503 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAMBAS, PARISA M5112 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEROY, CLAY D1009 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LETSON, EMORY LESLIE6209 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MARTINEZ, HECTOR IVAN1518 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---MILLER, MATTHEW SCOTT258 BIG DADDYS RD PIKEVILLE, 27863Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NUNLEY, BRANDON LEE110 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)---OQUINN, AMANDA G1459 EADS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---PAINTER, ANTHONY SCOTT95 EAST AVE APT 1 FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RAYMOND, NICHOLAS RICHARD2010 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH134 STEWART RD NW APT 12 CALHOUN, 307018643Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SANCRANT, JORDAN ASHLEY1000 HOLLISTER LANE, #1322 PERRYSBURG, 43551Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---SAWYERS, PAMELA A925 S MAGNOLIA AVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING---STANDEFER, ERIC TYLER5714 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONSPEEDINGREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---STOCK, JACOB C197 HEATHERSETT DR FRANKLIN, 37064Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE905 W 37th St Chattanooga, 374101207Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE---TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE1201 BOYNTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 81 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---VASQUEZ, FERMIN2003 CAMDEN ST// CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WALKER, SHAE L1717 WHITEOAK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION