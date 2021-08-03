 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN 
7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
4514 APT B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, MARCUS 
107 LIYMAN AVE DUNCAN, 29334 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BYRD, LAURA MORGAN 
568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
CLARK, WILLIAM G 
1340 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 373117342 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COATS, JASPER HADEN 
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
DARTY, JAMES LOGAN 
177 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DEWS, LONDON LADALE 
3431 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34710 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE 
1113 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EAST, BRANDON LEE 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT Z278 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GIBSON, GREGORY C 
1244 TAYLOR RD. MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE 
6293 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYDEN, PAUL LEON 
2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE 
183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
KIDNAPPING
---
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE 
1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
KELLEY, COURTNEY P 
1503 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAMBAS, PARISA M 
5112 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEROY, CLAY D 
1009 11TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE 
6209 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MARTINEZ, HECTOR IVAN 
1518 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MILLER, MATTHEW SCOTT 
258 BIG DADDYS RD PIKEVILLE, 27863 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE 
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NUNLEY, BRANDON LEE 
110 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
---
OQUINN, AMANDA G 
1459 EADS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PAINTER, ANTHONY SCOTT 
95 EAST AVE APT 1 FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RAYMOND, NICHOLAS RICHARD 
2010 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH 
134 STEWART RD NW APT 12 CALHOUN, 307018643 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANCRANT, JORDAN ASHLEY 
1000 HOLLISTER LANE, #1322 PERRYSBURG, 43551 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
SAWYERS, PAMELA A 
925 S MAGNOLIA AVE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
STANDEFER, ERIC TYLER 
5714 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STOCK, JACOB C 
197 HEATHERSETT DR FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE 
905 W 37th St Chattanooga, 374101207 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
---
TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VASQUEZ, FERMIN 
2003 CAMDEN ST// CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WALKER, SHAE L 
1717 WHITEOAK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION


