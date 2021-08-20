 Friday, August 20, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Home On Highway 58 Damaged By Fire

Friday, August 20, 2021

A homeowner called 911 reporting her house was on fire 12214 Highway 58 on Friday morning.

 

At 11:09 am, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke throughout the home. Since the home was 250 feet off the main road, firefighters worked quickly to connect several hundred feet of hose lines to supply water to the home.

 

Due to the nearest hydrant located a mile away, Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional water tenders and manpower to the scene.  Bradley County Fire Rescue responded to the fire scene as well as Mutual Chief Mike Williams.

Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 station 4 with their water tender and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

 

Firefighters conducted a primary search and reported fire in the garage. At 11:39 am, fire officials reported the fire was contained.

 

The elderly homeowner informed fire officials she heard a popping noise and found smoke in the house. She was able to exit the home without injury. HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.  Fire officials reported fire started in the basement and damages were estimated at $30,000. 


Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Potentially Apocalyptic”

In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Win Soccer Season Opener 1-0 Over UAB

Kendra Mueller connected with Samantha Shaw to give The Chattanooga women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over UAB in the season-opener Thursday night at the UTC Sports Complex. Mueller made an aggressive steal off a Blazer pass in the 71st minute just outside the 18-yard box and quickly pushed toward the goal. With UAB’s keeper charging, Mueller passed the ball to teammate Samantha ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)


