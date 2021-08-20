Home On Highway 58 Damaged By Fire

A homeowner called 911 reporting her house was on fire 12214 Highway 58 on Friday morning.

At 11:09 am, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke throughout the home. Since the home was 250 feet off the main road, firefighters worked quickly to connect several hundred feet of hose lines to supply water to the home.

Due to the nearest hydrant located a mile away, Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional water tenders and manpower to the scene. Bradley County Fire Rescue responded to the fire scene as well as Mutual Chief Mike Williams. Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 station 4 with their water tender and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

Firefighters conducted a primary search and reported fire in the garage. At 11:39 am, fire officials reported the fire was contained.

The elderly homeowner informed fire officials she heard a popping noise and found smoke in the house. She was able to exit the home without injury. HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Fire officials reported fire started in the basement and damages were estimated at $30,000.