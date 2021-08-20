 Friday, August 20, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

COVID Cases Up Over 400% In Hamilton County In A Month; Free COVID Test Kits To Be Offered At The Riverpark

Friday, August 20, 2021

Hamilton County Health Administrator Becky Barnes said Friday there are currently 2,493 active COVID cases in the county, an increase of over 400 percent from the month before. She said the number of those in ICU went from nine to 44 in a month too. 

“Positive COVID cases are trending up, and in the last 14 days, Hamilton County has seen a 115 percent jump in COVID cases compared to the last two weeks of July,” Ms. Barnes said. “We continue to see many more cases among younger, unvaccinated people.”

She said that through 20 days in August, there have been 24 deaths this month. By comparison, there were 10 COVID-related deaths in May, eight in June, and eight in July. She said that 44 percent of the population is vaccinated in the county, and said that it provides great protection against the harsh or deadly effects of the virus. 

“We do see breakthrough cases, but data is still showing that even if the vaccine doesn’t completely protect against COVID, it still offers great protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” Ms. Barnes said. 

She said there will be a booster shot that should be authorized sometime in late September, and that the health department will be ready to administer it. 

She strongly advised for those both vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear a mask indoors, and for anyone not vaccinated to get vaccinated if possible. 

It was also announced that starting on Monday the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 testing at the Riverpark, where vaccinations are also offered. Sabrina Novack said these tests will be self-administered and will require an email address and smartphone. The hours the site will be operational Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

“The person coming in for testing will be doing their own swabbing, and will be boxing the specimen into a testing bag for mailing off,” Ms. Novack said. “Individuals will park in the parking lot, and staff will give them a test kit with instructions.”

“There will be labelled drop bins at the exit of the parking lot they will be dropped into, and then our staff will take the tests to a location to be shipped out that same day. If someone is not comfortable with the concept of swabbing themselves or registering themselves with a smartphone, this is probably not the best testing option for them.”

She said that those coming for testing will go through the same entrance near Chattanooga State that those who are getting their vaccination go through, and that they will be directed by staff where to go once entering. Ms. Novack said after the test is finished, they will receive an alert via email or text when the result comes in. 

 


Fire Knocked Down Quickly At Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 57 In ICU And 230 New Cases

Georgia Has 48 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties


Fire Knocked Down Quickly At Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home

A quick response and fire attack kept flames from spreading in a building on the campus of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home on Friday afternoon. The call came out at 1:46 p.m. to 6623 Lee Highway and firefighters found fire in the basement of the structure that contains the commissary and several cottages. Thankfully, everyone had safely evacuated the structure. Crews ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 57 In ICU And 230 New Cases

Hamilton County had 230 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 51,523. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 541 in the county. It is reported they were two white men, one age 61-70 and the other age 71-80. There are 208 patients hospitalized and 57 are in intensive care units. Twenty more are hospitalized with suspected ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Potentially Apocalyptic”

In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)

Sports

Bronson Optimistic That Veteran-Laden Mocs Mens Basketball Can Thrive This Season

UTC men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Bronson believes an experienced and talented team has a chance to thrive this year. Filling in for head coach Lamont Paris at the Friday Civitan Club meeting, Bronson told the club that this year’s team is veteran-laden and ready to start the season. “Our first few years we were very young, but this year our average age is 22 and ... (click for more)

UTC Women Win Soccer Season Opener 1-0 Over UAB

Kendra Mueller connected with Samantha Shaw to give The Chattanooga women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over UAB in the season-opener Thursday night at the UTC Sports Complex. Mueller made an aggressive steal off a Blazer pass in the 71st minute just outside the 18-yard box and quickly pushed toward the goal. With UAB’s keeper charging, Mueller passed the ball to teammate Samantha ... (click for more)


