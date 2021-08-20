COVID Cases Up Over 400% In Hamilton County In A Month; Free COVID Test Kits To Be Offered At The Riverpark

Hamilton County Health Administrator Becky Barnes said Friday there are currently 2,493 active COVID cases in the county, an increase of over 400 percent from the month before. She said the number of those in ICU went from nine to 44 in a month too.



“Positive COVID cases are trending up, and in the last 14 days, Hamilton County has seen a 115 percent jump in COVID cases compared to the last two weeks of July,” Ms. Barnes said. “We continue to see many more cases among younger, unvaccinated people.”



She said that through 20 days in August, there have been 24 deaths this month. By comparison, there were 10 COVID-related deaths in May, eight in June, and eight in July. She said that 44 percent of the population is vaccinated in the county, and said that it provides great protection against the harsh or deadly effects of the virus.



“We do see breakthrough cases, but data is still showing that even if the vaccine doesn’t completely protect against COVID, it still offers great protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” Ms. Barnes said.



She said there will be a booster shot that should be authorized sometime in late September, and that the health department will be ready to administer it.



She strongly advised for those both vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear a mask indoors, and for anyone not vaccinated to get vaccinated if possible.

It was also announced that starting on Monday the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 testing at the Riverpark, where vaccinations are also offered. Sabrina Novack said these tests will be self-administered and will require an email address and smartphone. The hours the site will be operational Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



“The person coming in for testing will be doing their own swabbing, and will be boxing the specimen into a testing bag for mailing off,” Ms. Novack said. “Individuals will park in the parking lot, and staff will give them a test kit with instructions.”



“There will be labelled drop bins at the exit of the parking lot they will be dropped into, and then our staff will take the tests to a location to be shipped out that same day. If someone is not comfortable with the concept of swabbing themselves or registering themselves with a smartphone, this is probably not the best testing option for them.”



She said that those coming for testing will go through the same entrance near Chattanooga State that those who are getting their vaccination go through, and that they will be directed by staff where to go once entering. Ms. Novack said after the test is finished, they will receive an alert via email or text when the result comes in.



