Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 57 In ICU And 230 New Cases; Tennessee Has 46 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 230 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 51,523.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 541 in the county. It is reported they were two white men, one age 61-70 and the other age 71-80.

There are 208 patients hospitalized and 57 are in intensive care units. Twenty more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 101 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 48,192, which is 94 percent. There are 2,790 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 977,230 Friday with 7,232 new cases. There were 46 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,142, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,572 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 65 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.811 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 907,350, which is 93 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,495 cases, up 16; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 16,901 cases, up 172; 159 deaths



Grundy County: 2,009 cases, up 15; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,821 cases, up 73; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,602 cases, up 13; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,368 cases, up 17; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,994 cases, up 39; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,007 cases, up 25; 30 deaths



Knox County: 57,388 cases, up 375; 678 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 99,375 cases, up 297; 989 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 116,874 cases, up 1,604; 1,814 deaths, up 8