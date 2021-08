A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won the jackpot Friday to win $1,154,252.

The player hit five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win. The ticket is the 16th worth $1 million or more sold in the history of the in-state, drawing-style game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Buy The Way, 220 Crossings Pl. in Antioch.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.