Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN

3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESS SCHEDUL

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF M

---

ANDREASON, CHAD JAMES

920 FORREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

ATTANASIO, SERRA L

204 NICKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BELLAR, LANA M

405 BLUEBIRD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOOTH, MATT L

209 BRENTWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, JEANNIE E

2825 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUYCK, BYRON JONES

7009 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAGLE, MICHAEL BRANDON

7964 HUNTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY

625 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DUVALL, ROSS RYAN

130 ACORN OAKS CIR, APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

FORTNER, ANTHONY B

3371 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191419

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

75147 PIZARRO RD Lake Forest, 92630

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COERCION OF WITNESS

HARASSMENT

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPEEDING

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COERCION OF WITNESS

HARASSMENT

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPEEDING

---

GOTT, DESTINY NICOLE

6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDNETT, JANNIECE EBONY

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37315

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

38 Maude St Chattanooga, 374031517

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

HARRISON, ZACHARY JAMES

312 Rosa L.

Parks Ave SAH # Nashville, 37243Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR---HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA429 GUYLER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---HERRERA, DEANA M503 ELY ROAD APT D HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HESTER, ADRIAN CHERON1109 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, HARRY DELANO2418 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIXSON, STACEY LEE963 BLAINE SMITH DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOERCION OF WITNESSHARASSMENT---HOOD, TAYLOR MICHELLE5442 CHESAPEAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KILGORE, ERIC WADE1605 NORTH CHESTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF METH (VOP)---KILGORE, SIMON L1605 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LINDQUIST, ERIKA6262 FAIRVIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORYEAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORALES, BAYRON1155 E 35TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MOSLEY, HARRY LARRY7401 MEADOWBROOK CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---MUNSON, SUSAN KAY3204 REDDING RD A13 REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---PATRICK, JAMARIOUS DE UNTA1201 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 612 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRATER, DONYALE LEON4213 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RANDOLPH, LARRY6213 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBERTS, LAURA BELL3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (ZOLPIDEM)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (TRAMADOL)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I---SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SLATTON, BRADLY O4812 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULT---SUCHER, DEVIN J204 NICKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED5108 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE5C COLEMAN AVE APT 2B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, JERMAINE DEVARG115 SAVANAH WAY FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL---WRINN, AMANDA C2305 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212826Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE