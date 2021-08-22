21 Die In Unprecedented Flooding in Middle Tennessee County, 20 Others Missing

Twenty-one people died in Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee and 20 others are still missing after unprecedented flooding on Saturday morning.

In McEwen, Tn., 17 inches of rain fell in just two hours - far eclipsing the state record of 13.60 inches at Milan, Tn., in 1982.

Nashville, during the devastating flood of 2010, had 13.57 inches over two days.

Access was temporarily cut off to the city of Waverly as all roads were heavily flooded.

Officials said some 30 roads suffered heavy damage and there was millions in damages to homes, schools and infrastructure.

There was four feet of floodwater at Waverly Elementary School.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “We have seen so much devastation today and have talked with families. Loss of life and livelihood, loss of their homes, and the needs for Humphreys County are just going to be tremendous. But the volunteer spirit is indeed alive and well, and they have shown up today. Volunteers from all across the state coming to help with the search, coming to help people to salvage what they can from homes that were completely moved off of their foundations.

"And I had a conversation with Secretary Mayorkas from Homeland Security. They are waiting and ready to respond. So we look forward to doing our part to work with the governor and also with the local mayors to address the tremendous need that is going to be on the ground.”

Senator Bill Hagerty said, “What we saw today was devastation at a level that is absolutely heartbreaking. What we’ve seen is the Tennessee spirit at the same time. We’ve seen people that have lost family members, people that don't know where family members are, but we’ve seen Tennesseans come to aid. I was so touched to see first responders all over Tennessee there on the ground, doing everything they can to help address this problem. As Patrick [Sheehan, TEMA Director] mentioned, I think we as Tennesseans can do more by making contributions to reputable organizations and to churches who will be in a position to make a real difference. We toured an elementary school today—that school has been devastated. I couldn’t believe the amount of damage that occurred. These kids are going to need supplies, they’re going to need care, and they’re going to need your prayers.

"I’d like to say this: Senator Blackburn and I are going to do everything that we can to support Governor Lee, to make certain that the grants that are coming this way happen as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. We’ll be doing everything that we possibly can to make certain that Tennessee is taken care of. The news media has been very focused on what’s happening in other areas: Haiti, Afghanistan, and hurricanes coming to the Northeast. I think that we need to understand that the devastation here in Tennessee has been every bit as significant. We intend to put every amount of attention that we can to make certain that we take care of Tennessee’s needs.”