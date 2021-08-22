 Monday, August 23, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


21 Die In Unprecedented Flooding in Middle Tennessee County, 20 Others Missing

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Twenty-one people died in Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee and 20 others are still missing after unprecedented flooding on Saturday morning.

In McEwen, Tn., 17 inches of rain fell in just two hours - far eclipsing the state record of 13.60 inches at Milan, Tn., in 1982.

Nashville, during the devastating flood of 2010, had 13.57 inches over two days.

Access was temporarily cut off to the city of Waverly as all roads were heavily flooded.

Officials said some 30 roads suffered heavy damage and there was millions in damages to homes, schools and infrastructure.

There was four feet of floodwater at Waverly Elementary School. 

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “We have seen so much devastation today and have talked with families. Loss of life and livelihood, loss of their homes, and the needs for Humphreys County are just going to be tremendous. But the volunteer spirit is indeed alive and well, and they have shown up today. Volunteers from all across the state coming to help with the search, coming to help people to salvage what they can from homes that were completely moved off of their foundations.

"And I had a conversation with Secretary Mayorkas from Homeland Security. They are waiting and ready to respond. So we look forward to doing our part to work with the governor and also with the local mayors to address the tremendous need that is going to be on the ground.”

Senator Bill Hagerty said, “What we saw today was devastation at a level that is absolutely heartbreaking. What we’ve seen is the Tennessee spirit at the same time. We’ve seen people that have lost family members, people that don't know where family members are, but we’ve seen Tennesseans come to aid. I was so touched to see first responders all over Tennessee there on the ground, doing everything they can to help address this problem. As Patrick [Sheehan, TEMA Director] mentioned, I think we as Tennesseans can do more by making contributions to reputable organizations and to churches who will be in a position to make a real difference. We toured an elementary school today—that school has been devastated. I couldnt believe the amount of damage that occurred. These kids are going to need supplies, they’re going to need care, and theyre going to need your prayers.

"I’d like to say this: Senator Blackburn and I are going to do everything that we can to support Governor Lee, to make certain that the grants that are coming this way happen as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. Well be doing everything that we possibly can to make certain that Tennessee is taken care of. The news media has been very focused on whats happening in other areas: Haiti, Afghanistan, and hurricanes coming to the Northeast. I think that we need to understand that the devastation here in Tennessee has been every bit as significant. We intend to put every amount of attention that we can to make certain that we take care of Tennessees needs.”


August 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 22, 2021

2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

August 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN 3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSS.OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CURTIS MARTIN HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE --- BRAVO, BRIAN NONE , Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

2 Arrested After Car Chase, Crash At MLK Boulevard

Two people were arrested after a police chase led to a crash at MLK Boulevard on Sunday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3100 block of Mountain Creek Road after it was observed speeding and determined to be the suspect vehicle in a 2018 shooting in Chattanooga. The vehicle failed to stop ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Jackson's Jamboree - CFC's Forward Lights Up Finley During 3-0 Win

There were fouls. There were offsides calls. There were offsides uncalled. There were shots on target. There were crunching tackles. There was trash talk. There were goals. And at the end of Saturday night, there was a 3-0 Chattanooga FC win over the visiting Maryland Bobcats to move the home team to 2-0-1. Forward Daniel Jackson was the star, scoring twice and creating several ... (click for more)

Ruiz Leads Red Wolves Past Union Omaha

Union Omaha travelled to CHI Memorial Saturday night in what has been billed the heavyweight clash of the titans so far in USL League One. The Red Wolves came into the match riding an 11-game unbeaten streak, while Jay Mims and his side came in riding a 10-match unbeaten streak. The first half was a cagey affair that saw both sides flying into tackles and enjoying a fast-paced match. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors