SUV Crashes Into Barbershop Monday Morning, Causing Significant Damage

A barbershop sustained damage when an SUV veered off the road and struck the structure Monday morning.

It happened at 7:53 AM at Glass Street and Awtry Street.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the scene and found that a large chunk of the barbershop was gone, debris was everywhere and a vehicle was resting in the road with heavy front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The passenger was not injured. The barbershop was closed at the time of the incident.

It appears the SUV left Glass Street for unknown reasons, clipped a power pole and hit the corner of the business.

A building inspector responded to look at the damage. CFD Engine 4, Battalion 3 Red Shift and the Special Operations Chief were there, as well as HCEMS, Public Works and EPB.



