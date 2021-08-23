One Of Lookouts Owners Charged With Running "Massive Ponzi Scheme"

John J. Woods, one of the owners of the Chattanooga Lookouts, has been charged in Federal Court in Georgia with operating "a massive Ponzi scheme" for over a decade.

It says more than 400 investors in 20 states are owed over $110 million in principal.

The action was filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Woods, Livingston Group Asset Management Co., dba Southport Capital, and Horizon Private Equity, III.

Jason Freier, managing owner and CEO of the Lookouts, said, “We were deeply troubled to learn of the enforcement action by the Securities and Exchange Commission against one of our minority investors. The Lookouts have no relationship with any of the entities mentioned in the complaint, and we do not expect our operations or future plans to be affected by this development.

"My number one priority is protecting the interest of the Lookouts, and John has shared with me personally that he will do whatever is best for the team, including divesting his interest if appropriate. We are taking all steps necessary to ensure the Lookouts remain a treasured part of the greater Chattanooga community.”

The complaint says investors were told they would receive returns of 6-7 percent interest. It says Horizon Private Equity did not earn the returns and had to get new investors in order to pay the initial ones.

It says the holdings of Woods, 56, of Marietta, Ga., are far too small to be able to pay back investors their principal, much less their promised returns.

The complaint says investors stand to lose a significant portion of their retirement savings once the scheme entirely collapses.

It says, "The longer the scheme continues the larger will be the losses for the investors."

The complaint says, "Defendant Southport, which is registered with the SEC as Livingston Group Asset Management Company, Inc., has more than $824,000,000 in client assets under management. As the President and majority owner of the firm, Woods has extensively used Southport’s offices and employees to carry out his Ponzi scheme. Given his fraudulent conduct, and Southport’s role in the fraud, Woods cannot be allowed to remain in charge of a firm with such a significant sum of client assets under management.

"Horizon is an entity that Woods used strictly for the purpose of raising money from investors in the Ponzi scheme. Horizon has no offices or employees of its own; all of its activities have been conducted by Woods and Southport employees. At all times relevant to this case, Woods had actual control over Horizon’s assets and operations, and ultimate control over the use and disposition of investor funds. Because the scheme has been going on for so long, and because Woods, Southport, and Horizon did not use any of the typical recordkeeping practices one would expect from a legitimate investment fund, millions of dollars’ worth of investor funds are currently unaccounted for.

"Emergency relief is important in this case. Woods and Horizon, through Southport’s investment advisers, raised in excess of $600,000 per month in new investments during the most recent months for which the Commission has been able to obtain bank records. The Commission believes that additional victims are being defrauded on a daily basis. Given the scope and duration of this Ponzi scheme, an asset freeze and a receiver are necessary to gather, preserve and protect whatever assets still exist for the benefit of the victims of the Defendants’ Ponzi scheme."

It also says, "Woods has been the majority owner and in control of the operations of Livingston, which does business as Southport, since approximately 2008. From 2008 to 2018, Woods concealed his ownership of and control over Southport because, during that time, he was a registered representative at an institutional, duallyregistered broker dealer and investment adviser firm that was unaware of his involvement with Southport. Woods has been in the securities industry since at least 1989, and he has passed the Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 securities licensing examinations.

It says Livingston Group Asset Management Company, Inc. is a Delaware corporation with its principal place of business in Chattanooga.

The complaint says, "Southport is an SEC-registered investment adviser with reported assets under management of $824 million. John Woods is the President and majority owner of Southport.

"Horizon Private Equity, III, LLC is a Georgia limited liability company with its principal place of business in Atlanta, Georgia that was formed in 2007 with John Woods as the company’s registered agent. Horizon, which is not registered with the Commission, is the vehicle through which the Ponzi scheme has raised more than $100 million from investors. Woods is an authorized signatory on the bank accounts of Horizon into which investor funds were deposited, and he ultimately controlled the use and disposition of those funds."

The SEC says, "In 2008, Woods was a registered investment adviser representative of the Institutional Investment Adviser. He was also a registered representative of the broker-dealer business of the Institutional Investment Adviser, which held dual broker dealer and investment adviser registrations with the Commission. As part of his employment with the Institutional Investment Adviser, Woods was required to disclose any outside business activities in which he was engaged. The rules requiring disclosure of outside business activities are designed to, among other things, protect investors from conflicts of interest and to allow firms to monitor and detect any inappropriate activity that could adversely affect their customers.

"By at least 2008, Woods was soliciting investments for Horizon, which was nominally controlled by Woods’s accountant at that point in time. As of July 2021, Horizon is still making interest payments to several investors who first put money in the scheme in 2008. The Accountant’s involvement appears to have been a sham to avoid detection of Woods’s undisclosed outside business activities by the Institutional Investment Adviser and the SEC.

" When soliciting investments, Woods told investors that the investment was very safe, would pay a fixed rate of return, and that investors could get their principal back without penalty subject to a 30- or 90-day waiting period. 21.

"In 2008, Woods also purchased Southport, an SEC-registered investment adviser, from its owners, a wealthy family in Chattanooga. Woods did not disclose his ownership of Southport to the Institutional Investment Adviser at that time, nor did he disclose any interest in or relationship with Horizon. It is unclear at this time whether Woods used investor money to purchase Southport.

"Shortly after Woods purchased Southport, his brother, who was also a registered investment adviser representative of the Institutional Investment Adviser, left the Institutional Investment Adviser and nominally became in charge of Southport. In fact, Woods was in charge behind the scenes the entire time the Brother was the Chief Investment Manager of Southport. Woods and the Brother continued to solicit investments in Horizon from Southport clients and from customers of the Institutional Investment Adviser the entire time Woods was employed by the Institutional Investment Adviser.

" Woods told the Institutional Investment Adviser that Southport, through his Brother, had recommended that his customers invest in Horizon, and he disclaimed any financial or other interest in Horizon or Southport when asked. The Brother did, in fact, solicit Southport clients to invest in Horizon, but during the early stages of the Ponzi scheme many investors were referred through the Institutional Investment Adviser.

"In 2010, Woods’s cousin, who was also a registered investment adviser representative of the Institutional Investment Adviser, left the Institutional Investment Adviser and went to work for Southport. The Cousin recommended to Southport clients that they invest in Horizon. Like Woods, the Cousin told investors that the investment was very safe, would pay a guaranteed rate of return, and that clients could get their principal back without penalty. In later years, the Cousin would act as the de facto sales manager for Horizon, and he received hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in compensation from Horizon.

"In 2016, the Institutional Investment Adviser became concerned that Woods was involved in an undisclosed outside business activity, as described in more detail below, and it ultimately asked Woods to resign. 26. Woods began working full time at Southport, but he did not disclose to the SEC his involvement as a Southport owner and CEO until approximately December 2018. Woods also did not disclose his affiliation with Horizon to the SEC, and in fact, as alleged in more detail below, he actively took steps to conceal the existence, ownership and activities of Horizon from the Commission. B. Woods and Other Southport Advisers Make Material Misrepresentations to Horizon Investors.

"Most investors were not given any written materials setting forth the terms of their Horizon investments. Instead, they relied on oral descriptions of the investment provided by Woods, the Brother, the Cousin and other Southport investment advisers.

"The individual advisers who convinced their clients to invest in Horizon received significant compensation from Horizon in addition to their normal Southport compensation. For instance, the Cousin received nearly $600,000 from Horizon between January 1, 2019 and May 28, 2021, and another Southport investment adviser representative received more than $400,000 from Horizon during that same period."







