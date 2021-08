Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, HARRY WARREN

3623 A HELEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BEISE, BRIAN RUSSELL

21 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

8222 HIXSON SPRINGS RD Signal Mountain, 373771712

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESA;E---BUSH, KEYATA MICHELLE5102 HIGHWAY 58 APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CHURCH, MARVIN ISSACAge at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---CLAYTON, MICHELLE LEE510 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEAN, DEANNA NICOLE8000 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DENIS, DENISHA182 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ELLIS, KURT WESLEY4163 COTTONPORT RD DECATUR, 373227435Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EVANS, CORTEZ LEBRON110 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE19 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112712Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---IVERY, MELVIN JOSEPH705 WINDRUSH LOOP Chattanooga, 374214481Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW2309 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062508Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, JOSEPH ANTHONY29 STRATOS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JONES, SHANNA JOAN351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN1603 DALLAS LUKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANE, LADAREAN NATHAN1527 MATHERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---LANIER, KEYLON NICHELLE5008 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, SAMUEL PASCHEL2859 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERCER, JOHN BROOKS4602B PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYERS, JASON GENTRY172 TIFFANY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS128 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113918Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROUNSVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES2231 GENEVA TRAIL LAKE SITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARREN, CHRISTOPHER T1105 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---WHITE, RESHOD D704 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONBICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED---WILKERSON, JOANN813 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, JUSTIN LANCE325 MCCANN ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, MICHAEL1606 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEVADING ARREST