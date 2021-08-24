Police Blotter: Woman Turning Cartwheels By I-24 Gets Police Lift Downtown; Woman Facing $508 Light Bill Not Her Own

A suspicious person was reported at 17620 Interstate 24 EB. Officers located a woman walking on the Interstate shoulder turning cartwheels in the grass. Police identified the woman and she was provided water and given a ride downtown near Carter Street to catch a bus.

An anonymous called reported suspicious activity at E J's Tavern, 4205 Rossville Blvd. The caller said there were two males loading junk onto a truck at the tavern. Police spoke with two white males who were positively identified. The two were securing belongings on top of their vehicle, a gray GMC van (TN tag). Both men were checked for warrants with negative results. They said they had permission from the business owner at the tavern to keep their van there. The caller in the incident was anonymous and not identified as the owner of the the tavern. There was no indication any criminal activity had taken place and no business owner to indicate the two could not remain on the property. Both men were allowed to remain at this location and tend to their vehicle and belongings.

A woman at the Mapco, 5500 Highway 153, told police that a homeless man was walking around the shopping plaza acting erratic. Police found the man near Little Caesars sitting on the sidewalk. The man was charging his phone and was asked to leave by police. He gathered his belongings and left without incident.

Found property was reported at 902 Mccallie Ave. Police found a black powder revolver on the sidewalk. Police ran the serial number, but there was no registered owner. Police placed the revolver in Property.

An employee at Pediatric Healthcare, 103 Jordan Dr., told police she parked her vehicle in the back lot around 8:15 a.m. when she got to work the day before. When she got back out to the vehicle at 12:20 p.m., she discovered that her vehicle was making a very loud noise and then later realized that the catalytic converter had been cut off of it. She had gotten an estimate for $500 for repairs.

A caller reported property found at Comtrust Federal Credit Union, 1620 Gunbarrel Road. Police discovered an open book bag on the sidewalk that had miscellaneous clothes coming out of it. Police conducted an inventory and were not able to identify an owner. Police turned the book back over to Property and listed it as found.

A man on Hearthstone Circle told police his ceramic mailbox had been shattered. He said that it appears to have been hit by a car, but he found no tire marks on his yard. He says his neighbor told him that he heard a loud noise about 2:30 a.m. and he assumes that is the time his mailbox was destroyed.

A woman on 5th Avenue Court told police that her drive out tag for her 2008 Chevy Impala was stolen while parked legally in her residence parking lot. There is no suspect information.

A woman on Arlington Avenue pointed at a neighbor woman who was next door getting ready to leave. She said she was under the impression that the neighbor had a warrant over their encounter on an earlier date. The neighbor had no warrants and was allowed to leave.

A woman on Andrews Way told police that sometime overnight someone broke into her Hyundai Sonata and stole her employer's laptop computer. She said that her vehicle was locked. She said she found no damage and does not know how entry was made.

Police received a call about a suspicious person at 1161 W. 40th St. Police spoke with a man who was asleep in a Millennium Cab behind the address given. The man was released without incident once it was determined he was physically okay and had no active warrants.

A woman reported a theft at the Chattanooga Zoo. She said she got to the Zoo around 9 a.m. the day before and left her car parked in the parking lot. She said she had left her ring in a purse under the front seat. She said about 30 minutes later she realized she had forgotten to lock the car and then locked it remotely by phone. She said she then left there around noon and went back home. That morning she said she checked for the ring and it was gone and she said the Zoo is the only place this could have happened. She said there was no damage to the vehicle, so she believes someone must have gotten into the vehicle before she was able to lock it by phone.

A security officer for the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., told police he was informed that someone observed a known homeless man urinating on a building. Police spoke to the man about the matter, but he denied the allegation. Police informed the man he could be arrested for indecent exposure for urinating in public. The man was checked for warrants, which came back negative, and he was asked to leave the area and go to another destination. The security guard was told to call back at any time.

A man on E. Abercrombie Circle told police that sometime during the night a vehicle hit his mailbox, knocking it off the post. He said it was not damaged; that it is made of plastic and snapped back together. He said that a car mirror was lying on the ground beside the mailbox. He also said that his neighbor's mailbox was flattened. He was told that his neighbor would have to file a report for that.

While on routine patrol, police observed a man standing on the side of the exit ramp at 4700 N. Terrace on the left side of the roadway holding a cardboard sign panhandling. After parking and walking towards the man, he began walking down the on ramp attempting to get donations from motorists exiting the Interstate. Finally a motorist honked at him and pointed in the officer's direction. The man walked back to the intersection and was told to get his bicycle, which he had dumped in the grass. The man was reminded that he was told not to panhandle here in the end of June. When asked if he remembered, he said he did not know he could go to jail and that he was only trying to get money for medications. The man was informed it was a misdemeanor with up to 11 months 29 days of jail time if convicted and given the maximum sentencing. He apologized to police and said he would never return. He was given a pamphlet for local resources that assist the homeless population.

A woman on Towne Hills Drive told police that earlier this month a copy of a check she wrote for rent in May was stolen from where she pays her rent and changed to date 07/20/2021 and made payable to another woman in the amount of $575. She said that TVFCU could not tell her where the check was cashed, nor could she tell from the copy she obtained. She said that TVFCU is waiting for a police report to return the money to her account. She said she has no other helpful information.

A man told police that while working on a house on Lookout Street, someone entered his unlocked 2015 GMC truck and stole his watch, his money and his company checkbook. He said he has been to First Horizon and closed the checking account.

Police were called to an address on River Street regarding a parking lot crash. The driver told police that she and her friend were backing from their parking spot. She said she did not see the silver KIA parked behind her and struck the back of the vehicle with the spare tire on her Jeep. She said she pulled forward and called her mother who called police. While speaking with the Jeep driver, the driver of the KIA walked up. Police explained what had taken place and she said that she would call her father. Police spoke with her father and he said that he was fine with not making a crash report. He said he wanted a report completed so that his vehicle could be fixed at the Jeep driver's expense. Both drivers agreed that the Jeep driver will be responsible for the damage and will pay to have it repaired.

A woman on Boynton Drive told police that she got her light bill and it was $508. She said that she called EPB and they told her that her information was used at an address in North Chattanooga, but would not tell her what the address was. She said all they would tell her was that she needs to file a police report. She said that this was recent, as the amount is due next month.