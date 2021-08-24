 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hagerty, Blackburn "Demand Answers" On Afghanistan From Top Biden Officials

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "demanding answers to key questions on the crisis in Afghanistan."

 

Senator Blackburn’s office has received questions from constituents in Tennessee and over 2,000 people on the ground in Afghanistan, it was stated.

She said, "In addressing these inquiries, top leaders within the Department of Defense and Department of State have failed to be transparent or responsive."

 

The senators wrote, “For two decades, the American people - particularly those in the U.S. Armed Forces - have been dedicated to the cause of fighting terrorism and providing a better future for the people of Afghanistan. However, as the Taliban rapidly consolidate control over Afghanistan at the expense of the freedom and rights of the Afghan people, particularly women, girls, and those in minority groups, the American people demand answers.”

 

The letter says:

 

 Dear Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken:

 

We write to express our grave concern and deep disappointment about the entirely avoidable crisis unfolding currently in Afghanistan.  As the Article I branch of the United States government, Congress is willing, ready, and able to conduct its oversight responsibilities on behalf of the American people.

 

For two decades, the American people—particularly those in the U.S. Armed Forces—have been dedicated to the cause of fighting terrorism and providing a better future for the people of Afghanistan.  However, as the Taliban rapidly consolidate control over Afghanistan at the expense of the freedom and rights of the Afghan people, particularly women, girls, and those in minority groups, the American people demand answers.  To that end, we ask that you respond to the following questions immediately:

 

(1)    With President Biden—despite public statements suggesting otherwise—apparently unwilling to move back his deadline to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan no later than August 31, 2021; what is the Administration’s plan to evacuate any remaining American citizens, including from the outlying provinces, who seek evacuation from Afghanistan after the deadline?

 

(2)    What is the current status of or result of talks between the United States and the Taliban as it pertains to operations to evacuate Americans and appropriate Afghan civilians?

 

(3)    With the United States freezing over $9.5 billion in Taliban assets, what is the Biden Administration’s sanctions policy toward the Taliban?  Will the Biden Administration commit to not provide any relief of U.S sanctions and U.N. sanctions against the Taliban?

 

(4)    With reports that U.S.-supplied weapons and vehicles in Afghanistan have fallen into Taliban hands, what will the Biden Administration do to counter the threat posed by this development?

 

(5)    Can you confirm that all classified documentation and data storage devices at the embassy have been either accounted for or destroyed?

 

We welcome an open dialogue, including ongoing regular principal-level classified and unclassified briefings to Senators, with Secretaries of the Department of Defense and the Department of State on these matters. In the near-term, we look forward to a detailed response that addresses each of the above questions.

 

Thank you for your attention.


August 24, 2021

City Council Delays Action On Move To Cut Division II Of City Court

August 24, 2021

2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

August 24, 2021

Fleischmann Hits Move Toward "Socialist $4 Trillion Tax-And-Spend Spree"


The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It ... (click for more)

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann hit the action of House Democrats voting to proceed with consideration of their "socialist $4 trillion tax-and-spend spree." He said, “While Americans are trapped ... (click for more)



Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Two Samaritans Met

The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible’s Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about “a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)

Vols Just 9 Days From Opener With Bowling Green

Tennessee football's countdown to kickoff has reached single digits as the Volunteers are nine days from opening the 2021 campaign under the Thursday night lights against Bowling Green on Sept. 2. After the 17th practice of preseason camp Tuesday morning, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players met with local media to discuss UT's preparation for the season opener. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Transfer Portal Has Helped, Hurt Vols

Although Tennessee hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren’t lacking for candidates. Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he’s still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn’t seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)


