Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,251 New Cases
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,275.
There are 5,251 new cases, as that total reaches 1,041,512 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 71,152, which is an increase of 375 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,566 cases, up 15; 70 deaths; 279 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,551 cases, up 22; 67 deaths; 197 hospitalizations, up 2
Dade County: 1,445 cases, up 3; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,532 cases, up 22; 84 deaths; 310 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 16,511 cases, up 60; 241 deaths; 830 hospitalizations, up 1