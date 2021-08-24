Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,251 New Cases

The City Council has delayed action on a move to delete Division II of City Court after City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised a number of City Court issues. But it is expected to be approved in several weeks. At the close of a long discussion, Councilwoman Coonrod said she would support a resolution by Chairman Chip Henderson to do away with the division after the term of ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 41-50 and the other was age 61-70 or older. There are 226 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Fifteen more ... (click for more)