Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ADOLPHI, SELENA W

728 BEAUTIFUL PL, APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BALES, ALLEN LABRON

2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

---

BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE

6345 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151286

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---BELL, JACOLBRE DARLINE3709 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BENN, SCOTT TERRILL1719 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT# A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE1709 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---BUTLER, TEDDY LEROY4049 DETOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE---CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN2007 IVY ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION---COLLINS, EDWARD DEWIGHT1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COX, WILLIE ROY4908 BEULAH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING---EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETHHOMLESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FINCHER, BRADLEY2459 VALLEYHILL TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT3324 LOOKOUT LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARRIS, NATHANIEL DEWAYNE1900 HUFF CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUNIA FOR RESALE---HENRY, SEAN A11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGDON, JAMES ROBERT5214 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 80 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD9833 VINE SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, JAYLEN DERICO3425 THROUGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111449Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KENNEDY, TRACIE MICHELLE1709 CAMBRIDGE DRVIE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KNOX, CHAD DAVIS101 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID639 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LAWRENCE, LARRY ANTHONY1414 CONTINTENIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEANHART, JEREMY SCOTT5912 THURMOND LANE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MAUST, DEREK LEE1400 BOYD STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY(VEHICLE)---MCCLURE, CHARLES R1542 COOLBREEZE DRIVE WEST COLUMBIA, 29172Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MCQUINN, TIFFANY SHARIE1706 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MOON, LEVERN3303 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH3908 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---PATTERSON, ANGELA LYNNE500 RIVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---REGISTER, TRAVIS WESLEY2108 PENTLAND RD PANAMA CITY, 32444Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SALES, KAREN MICHELLE3109 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---SELLERS, DAVID THOMAS5611 KRISTY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---SIAS, WILLIAM TRAVIS8804 WACONDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SLATTON, AVERY ANN1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSUALT---SNYDER, TIMOTHY TODD1537 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111004Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDARGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF A HANDGUN WHILE U---STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE4409 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434745Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON1206 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WELLS, GUY DUSTIN5567 TALLENT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, THOMAS BERLE4806 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374112434Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---YOUNCE, TONYA RANA3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ZAMARRIPA, JEREMIAH JOSHUA3929 MANOR RD, APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR