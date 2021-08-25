Police Blotter: Woman Who Attacks With Ranch Dressing Winds Up With Punctured Radiator; Miller Lite Thief Is Back For More At Raceway

A disorder was reported on Sunrise Lane. Police spoke with a man who said a woman came to his home and tried to come into his apartment with him. He said he told her that he had company over and she became upset. He said the woman then went outside and threw a small container of ranch dressing on his car window. He said she also tried to run her car into his SUV, however, the trailer hitch ball punctured her radiator and she left. There was no damage to his vehicle. The man said he and the woman have never dated or had an intimate relationship. He said he just wants her to stay away from him and his home. Due to the woman not being on the scene, police could not trespass her.

Police saw a man panhandling in a no-soliciting area at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. There are signs that are posted stating No Soliciting.Police identified the man and realized he had previously been given a warning for panhandling in April. The man was informed that he could be arrested if seen panhandling in this area again.

A man told police an unknown black male approached him at Big River Grill & Brewing Works, 222 Broad St., asking him if he could pay for a bicycle for three days. He said the man gave him $20 for the service. He said the bicycle has not been returned to the bike station. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the bicycle. A report was made for the man.

A neighbor called in about yelling at an apartment on Grove Street. Police checked the apartment where the yelling was coming from and everything was fine.

The manager at Sonesta Select, 2210 Bams Dr., told police she had a guest whose vehicle was broken into. She said the guest did not want to file a police report, but she needed a report for her corporate office.

A woman on Sunnyside Avenue told police that a man had moved out and was attempting to move back in. She said she does not want that to happen. She said she wants him trespassed from the property. The man does not pay bills and does not live at Sunnyside any longer. Police told her to call back if the man returned so that he can be trespassed.

A woman told police that while she was parked at Hamilton Place Mall, someone stole the TN tag off of her Nissan Altima. The tag was entered into NCIC.

A woman at 100 153 Hwy. told police that a rock hit the passenger side of her vehicle as she was driving. She said she believes that someone threw the rock, but she did not see anyone toss it. Police checked the area near the highway, but did not locate anyone there.

Someone reported a suspicious person at Walgreens, 2289 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with a shirtless black male wearing black pants and brown shoes. During the conversation, it became clear that the man was homeless and was just passing through. The man has officially been criminally trespassed from the Walgreens per management's request.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Highland Avenue. Police spoke with two men, who both said they had gotten in an argument over some beer. Both men admitted to being intoxicated inside their residence. Police asked both men to separate for the evening, and they said they would attempt to do that.

An anonymous caller reported a person throwing glass objects from a second floor of a residence on Duncan Avenue into the parking lot. The person throwing objects was described as a heavy set white male, approximately 5' 8" tall. Police found a person matching the description standing at the top of the second floor steps. No actions by this man were observed by police. The man only wished to identify himself as "Johnny." "Johnny" said he didn't have any problem and would go inside and keep quiet for the remainder of the night. Since there were no actions observed by police and the complainant wished to remain anonymous, no further action was taken by police.

While on patrol on N. Orchard Knob Avenue, police observed a black Toyota Avalon sedan (TN tag) driving through the 700 block of N. Orchard Knob Avenue with a license plate almost a year expired. Upon stopping the vehicle at 900 N. Orchard Knob Ave, police spoke with the driver, who said she had recently purchased the vehicle, and had not yet gotten it registered in her name, as it needed work. The woman showed police the title to the vehicle, with the seller's info filled out, but no buyer's information. She and her passenger both provided valid driver's licenses. The woman said she did not have insurance at this time. Police helped the woman finish filling out the back of her title, making sure that she was the owner of the vehicle. The woman was given a verbal warning for the registration and insurance, and released.

Police responded to a disorder at the Brew and Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd. Police spoke with a woman who said there were two people arguing in the parking lot to the rear of the business. She described the two as a white male in blue jeans and a white T-shirt and a white female with blonde hair, black and green shorts and carrying a backpack. She said both of them left the area prior to police arrival. She said she was not wanting the individuals trespassed, but just for them to leave the area before the disorder became physical. She said at no time was the disorder physical and both of them left the area in separate directions.

A man on 6th Avenue told police that around 1:45 a.m. someone wearing a white tank top came through his unlocked gate and took his yellow bike. He identified who he said he believes the man was, but said he is unsure since he did not see him.

While traveling south on Park Avenue, police observed a white Chrysler 300 registered to a known person. The vehicle had heavy dark tint on every window. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied.

A woman on Williams Road told police that sometime after midnight someone broke into her 2011 Toyota Camry. She said her wallet and the contents of it were stolen. She said it appeared that the passenger side window was pried to gain entry, but was not broken nor damaged. Police later found a wallet and several of the stolen items in the roadway at 1412 Williams Road. The property was returned to the woman.

A man on Lamont Lane reported his 2016 silver Nissan Rogue stolen. He told police that his daughter had used the vehicle last and had left it in the driveway unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. According to the man, the only items of value in the vehicle were some horse tack and his daughter's purse. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The vehicle has two stickers next to the license plate, a TN Walking Horse and a Celtic symbol.

A woman on E. 50th Street told police that a man threw a garbage can at her car. She said that she was sleeping in her vehicle in the parking lot while her husband was donating plasma. She said a homeless man was sleeping in front of the Plasma Center, when an employee told him to leave. She said the man became upset and threw a trash can on her car. This caused trash to fall onto her car, but did not cause any damage to the vehicle. It did not appear that the man was aiming at her, he simply threw the trash can in that direction and it fell on her car. The man then left. The woman described the can tosser as a skinny black male wearing a white shirt and jeans. She said he left going south on Rossville Boulevard.

A clerk at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., told police that a black male had stolen three 3-packs of Miller Lite earlier in the day, and he had already reported that to the police. He said that the same man returned to the store just now and stole another 3-pack of Miller Lite (worth $7.99), and left in a Nissan Murano SUV (possible AL tag). The clerk was unable to provide a picture of the suspect, but said he would try to get one for the future. The tag provided did not come back to any vehicle, and the clerk did not recognize the suspect. The clerk said he would call back in if the man returned.