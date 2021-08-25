Mackey Says It Is Time For A Democrat To Chair The County Commission

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said it is time for a Democrat to serve as chairman of the County Commission.

He said at one time the chairmanship was passed around without regard to party, but he said it has been some 16 years of Republican rule.

Commissioner Mackey said, "This partisanship needs to be set aside instead of rotating it to the same handful of people. Once upon a time this commission was more open."

The selection will be made next week by vote of the nine commissioners.

The panel has six Republicans (Chip Baker, Sabrena Smedley, Steve Highlander, Tim Boyd, Greg Martin and Randy Fairbanks) and three Democrats (Commissioners Mackey, Katherlyn Geter and David Sharpe).