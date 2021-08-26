 Thursday, August 26, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Pair Charged After Shots Were Fired Into Group On 4th Avenue

Thursday, August 26, 2021
Timothy Arnold
Timothy Arnold

A man suspected of shooting into a group of people is now in custody along with another person who police said was in a car with him. 

Police responded to a person shot call on 4th Avenue on June 24, and witnesses told police the shots came from a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black rims. One person had sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle. Surveillance footage corroborated this story, and police located the vehicle less than a mile away, unoccupied but with several firearms inside. 

Witnesses told police one black male fired several shots from the front passenger seat, and surveillance footage showed seven adults and one child in a stroller in front of the Mystic Food Mart. Footage showed the victim falling after being shot.

Police found nine 9mm casings and numerous bullet holes in the area. 

Police said further investigation showed that the Charger was at the nearby Rossville Boulevard Mapco gas station a “a short time” before the shooting. Police identified the man getting into the passenger seat as Timothy Arnold, 32. 

A couple of hours later, the vehicle’s owner called to report that her vehicle was stolen. Police said that after a warrant search of the vehicle the next day, they found a wallet with the ID of Samuel Ervin, 30, in it. Police also located a 9mm firearm. 

Arnold is charged with attempted criminal homicide and felony reckless endangerment. Ervin is charged with criminal conspiracy. 

Samuel Ervin
Samuel Ervin

Pair Charged After Shots Were Fired Into Group On 4th Avenue


