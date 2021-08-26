Georgia Has 87 More Coronavirus Deaths And 7,917 New Cases
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 87 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,451.
There are 7,917 new cases, as that total reaches 1,056,788 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 71,862, which is an increase of 341 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,643 cases, up 37; 70 deaths; 280 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,595 cases, up 26; 67 deaths; 197 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,482 cases, up 18; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,642 cases, up 74; 84 deaths; 311 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 16,670 cases, up 91; 244 deaths, up 2; 835 hospitalizations, up 3