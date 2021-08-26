 Thursday, August 26, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has Record 244 COVID Patients Hospitalized; 2 More Deaths And 235 New Cases

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Hamilton County had 235 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 53,154.

There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 548 in the county. It is reported there were both men, one white and one race unknown, one age 31-40 and the other was age 61-70.

There are a record number, 244, patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 103 Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 49,517, which is 93 percent. There are 3,089 active cases. 

 


Speaker Sexton Announces First Bipartisan House Select Committee On Redistricting

Deputy Governor And General Counsel Lang Wiseman Announces Return To Private Sector

Speaker Sexton Announces First Bipartisan House Select Committee On Redistricting

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Thursday announced the first bipartisan House Select Committee on Redistricting. The announcement comes after a prolonged delay by the U.S. Census Bureau in releasing state-level redistricting data. The bipartisan committee consists of 16 House members, including four Democratic members. Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville) will ... (click for more)

Deputy Governor And General Counsel Lang Wiseman Announces Return To Private Sector

Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman on Thursday announced his intent to return to the private sector. Mr. Wiseman was appointed to Governor Bill Lee's cabinet in 2019 and will remain on board to assist the transition of duties. "Lang is a brilliant legal mind who has faithfully served Tennesseans and been an invaluable part of our administration,” said Governor Lee. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The COVID Love Notes

Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Game Canceled Due To Covid-19 Testing and Contact Tracing

Thursday night’s Chattanooga Lookouts game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Chicago Cubs organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available. Tickets from today's game are exchangeable ... (click for more)

Masks Are Encouraged But Not Required As Vols Welcome Fans For Bowling Green Opener

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)


