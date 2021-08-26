Hamilton County Has Record 244 COVID Patients Hospitalized; 2 More Deaths And 235 New Cases

Hamilton County had 235 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 53,154.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 548 in the county. It is reported there were both men, one white and one race unknown, one age 31-40 and the other was age 61-70.

There are a record number, 244, patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 103 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 49,517, which is 93 percent. There are 3,089 active cases.