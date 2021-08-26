Hagerty, Fleischmann Lament Deaths Of 12 U.S. Service Personnel In Afghanistan; Hit Biden Leadership

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement after at least three terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of at least 12 U.S. service members:

“Under President Joe Biden, the United States has now experienced its deadliest day in Afghanistan since 2011.

My heart grieves for the families and loved ones of these brave heroes who have now made the ultimate sacrifice. Sadly, it did not have to be this way, but it is exactly what I have feared as we have watched the chaotic and dire scenes around the airport in Kabul.

"This moment requires decisive American leadership and strength, but sadly President Biden is hiding from his duty and shirking responsibility. I know all Tennesseans join Chrissy and me in praying for our troops as well as American citizens and our allies who remain in harm’s way.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Today was the deadliest day in Afghanistan for U.S. service members since 2011. The situation in Kabul has been directly caused by the actions taken by President Biden and his national security team. Now, American lives have been lost due to this Commander in Chief’s incompetent and rushed withdrawal.

“For weeks, the military, intelligence community, and members of Congress from both parties have begged President Biden to increase the security perimeter at the airport and not rely on the Taliban to protect Americans trying to evacuate the country. President Biden must throw out his self-imposed August 31 deadline and commit to rescuing every single American currently stranded in Afghanistan. Anything less is a disgrace to our nation.

“It is time for President Biden to step up, be a leader, and use American strength to protect U.S. citizens and service members.”