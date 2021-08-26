"All students, employees, and visitors must wear face coverings/masks over their nose and mouth when they are in public spaces inside all University buildings. While outdoors, masks are not required unless otherwise indicated by the University.

Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Tennessee National Guard Supporting 13 Hospitals Combat COVID-19

Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration ... (click for more)

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, ... (click for more)