Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

August 26, 2021
Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration ... (click for more)
Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, ... (click for more)
Since Monday, the Tennessee National Guard has begun supporting six additional Tennessee hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total support to 13 medical facilities across ... (click for more)
Sewanee - the University of the South for the fall 2021 semester is now requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Officials noted, "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 23, 2021, gave its first full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , declaring it a milestone toward 'altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.'
"The ... (click for more)
Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, according to Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall’s producing company.
The decision to move the music to the Miller Park stage "is a temporary precautionary measure due to COVID ... (click for more)
It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity.
Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I.
To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)
Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga’s hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can’t find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease ... (click for more)
As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.
The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)