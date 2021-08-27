Disgruntled Customer Charged With Criminal Littering After Rolling Tires Onto Lot

A disgruntled customer has been arrested after rolling tires across a highway onto a tire lot.



Robert J. Gordon, 49, of 8925 Fuller Road, is charged with criminal littering.

In April of this year, Windole Adams, owner of Sharp's Tire, 2510 Cummings Highway, told police that he and his wife observed a green Ram truck across the street from the business. He said Gordon got out of the truck, took some old tires out of the truck bed and rolled the tires across Cummings Highway onto the Sharp's Tire parking lot. He said Gordon then left.

He said he recognized Gordon as the man who had come into the shop a few days earlier asking him to mount some tires that he had acquired someplace else.





He said he told him he only mounted tires that he sells. He said Gordon became belligerent.