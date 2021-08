Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BORAN, KASEY LEN

1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



BOYD, TOMMY GENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 40206

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



BROOKS, ROBERT MELVIN

2591 ETHERIDGE DR NW ATLANTA, 30318

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, LEE UNTAY

6004 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



CAMPOS, JUAN ALFONSO

6931 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES

803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COFRANCESCO, CANON THOMAS

707 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPROPER PASSING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRUTCHER, STEPHANIE DENISE

1032 AL GOSS RD CROSSVILLE, 38557

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DIETZ, AUSTIN ANTHONY

11428 N WYANDOTTE ST KANSAS CITY, 64155

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EVANS, THOMAS EDWARD

4905 HIGHWAY 58 174 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING



FORD, KELLIE M

3758 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



FORTSON, TONJA LAVERNE

1807 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING



GANNITT, TERRY LEWIS

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374111903

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



KEITH, BRANDON JAMISON

100 COTTONTAIL HOLW FLINTSTONE, 307252577

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MASSENGALE, LORA REEVES

4610 MOUSE CREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYBERRY, KERI LYNN

989 PINE THICKETT RD SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



MOORE, MAURICE L

1102 QUEENS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN



MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN

157 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GOLIVER, BRANDON KEITH1985 ALPINE COURT CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLIVER, DAVID PHILLIP447 Revell Rd Dyersburg, 380247565Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYOSBORNE, CHUCK AARON13532 STONEY TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEOPLES, CLARENCE E1828 OLIVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPEREZ, MELISA3907 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTRAINES, LOLA MICHELLE3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRAY, ERICA DANIELLE2509 LATTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSITSTEWARD, SYLVAN RUSSEL4208 WOLFTEVER LANDING DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMAS, LADAIRUS4012 CLINTON LN SPRING HILL, 37174Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)WARD, KEITH DEWAYNE6504 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGHANDS FREE (CELL PHONE)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWATTS, CARSON J1706 MOUNTAIN BAY DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWIGGINS, LESLIE L1185 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GWIGGINS, TIMOTHY DAVID11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAWWILSON, WESTLEY STEVEN1007 HORTON RD ALBERTVILLE, 35950Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA