Dalton Police Department Investigating “Fraudulent Device Transfer” Phone Theft

Friday, August 27, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who posed as a T-Mobile employee to steal two cell phones from a Dalton store. The suspect claimed he was transferring the phones to a different T-Mobile location. 

The incident happened in July at the Walnut Avenue T-Mobile store. A man claiming to work for another T-Mobile store and asked if the store had extra phones to transfer to his location. This is a common practice for stores when they run low on inventory to replenish supplies. The suspect arrived a short time later wearing a T-Mobile shirt and name tag with the name “Tay” and identified himself as “Tai.” When a Dalton store employee gave the suspect two iPhone 12 Pro Max phones and then asked him to verify which store he works for. Instead, the suspect quickly left the store and fled the scene in a blue BMW sedan with a Georgia license plate. The tag number was not visible in store surveillance. The two stolen iPhones are valued at $1,100 each or $2,200 total. 

The suspect is a Black male who wore a black T-Mobile T-shirt and name tag with jeans and white sneakers. He also wore a black face mask and a black baseball cap backwards.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.

 


Dalton Police Department Investigating “Fraudulent Device Transfer” Phone Theft

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

East Ridge Council Passes 26-Cent Property Tax Increase; Disposing Of Recyclables Now Costing More Than Trash Pickup


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

After 10 years without a tax increase, the East Ridge City Council on Thursday night voted to set the property tax rate at 26 cents above the certified tax rate. City Manager Chris Dorsey has ... (click for more)



Opinion

Judge Paty Treats All With Respect And Fairness

It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity. Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I. To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Somebody’s Some One”

Lauren Powers is a critical care nurse at the world famed Massachusetts General Hospital. Not long ago I discovered a story she had written while caring for a man who succumbed to COVID-19 entitled, “I am an ICU nurse. We are drowning.” She wrote the story on a popular medical website, ‘KevinMD.com’ and I think both the vaccinated and unvaccinated among us should read it: - - ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Preview: Secial Teams Look To Be Just That... Special

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)

Lookouts, Smokies Series Canceled Due To Testing And Contact Tracing

As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)


