Hamilton County School officials said as of the 10th day, there were 44,285 students enrolled.

That is up 462 students from last year's 10th day of 43,823.

Howard School had the highest enrollment with 1,367 students.

Signal Mountain Middle/High was next at 1,343.

East Hamilton High has 1,202.

The figures, as in past years, include students at the Charter Schools.

Here is the breakdown according to the schools: