Siskin Children’s Institute's StarNight Canceled Due To Covid-19 Concerns; Bessie Smith Center Postpones Big 9 Roots Festival

Friday, August 27, 2021

Siskin Children’s Institute announced cancellation of StarNight 2021, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Derek Bullard, president and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute, said, “We are saddened that we are having to cancel our 60th annual StarNight celebration. Our team has worked really hard in preparation for this event, but we have decided that it is in the best interest of our families, supporters, community, and staff to cancel this year’s event due to the increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

"Siskin Children’s Institute would like to thank the following partners for sponsoring StarNight 2021, we appreciate your continued support and look forward to working with you in the future – Hamico Inc., First Horizon Bank, Double-Cola, W.R. Grace, Pris & Robert Siskin, Commercial Metals Company, Charles & Betty Lebovitz, Jo Ann Yates, Helen Pregulman, Siskin Steel & Supply Co., Southeastern Salvage Home Emporium, ERMC Security Solutions, SimplyBank., Gerber-Taylor, UTC College of Health, Education, and Professional Studies, Movita Steiner, Husch Blackwell, Chattanooga Christian School, Pinnacle Financial Partners, the Binder Family, ACT Business Machines, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Reagan Outdoor Advertising-Chattanooga, Sunny 92.3, and WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

"Although StarNight 2021 has been cancelled, you can still support our work to improve the quality of life for children with special needs by making a donation today at www.siskin.org/starnight ."

Also, due to COVID-19 cases, 2021 Big 9 Roots Festival scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center has been postponed to the spring of 2022.

“While we are disappointed to delay the festival, we are committed to our community’s health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the Delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” stated Yusuf Hakeem, chairman of the Board of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.  

"We understand how much those that live, work, and visit our community look forward to this annual event. In speaking with local community health officials, our sponsors, and community members, it was determined that postponing the event would be best for everyone and allow organizers the opportunity to offer the best and safest festival possible," said officials.

“Under new guidance, the setup, flow, and reduced schedule that is needed to be able to safely offer the Big 9 Roots Festival would not allow for the same interaction with community members, vendors, and artists that are a hallmark of this event,” said Paula Wilkes, president of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.  



