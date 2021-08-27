Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Public Input Session on FY22 Budget



(Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.)



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works



a. MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)



PLANNING



b. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Alternate Version)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING



VII. Resolutions:



FINANCE



a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Assistant City Treasurer to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 558855 with Fidelity Information Services, LLC (FIS) to provide merchant card services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning September 1, 2021, for a one (1) year extension, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vender No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services relative to Resolution No. 30770, landfill disposal of biosolid waste.



c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Termination of Grant Agreement with The Recycling Partnership, Inc. upon written notice dated July 11, 2021, with reference to Resolution No. 29840 dated March 12, 2019, and as amended with reference to Resolution No. 30057 dated August 27, 2019, to make final payment, in the amount of $90,000.00.



POLICE



d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2025, for purchase of training equipment, to award a shared grant to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $106,488.00, and to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $45,637.00, for a total amount not to exceed $152,125.00.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Committee Reports.



X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)



? Appointment of Susan Gilmore to the Board of Zoning Appeals (District 7)



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-24-2021)

2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the Municipal Government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354 and to accept and appropriate federal funds for the Fiscal Year activities from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act.



b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-123 for property located at 432 Harper Street. (District 1)



b. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-124 for property located at 208 Baker Street. (District 2)



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract, CSOTF Improvements Project, Project Nos. W-18-007, W-18-004 and W-19-011, a Consent Decree Project, to Ruby Collins, Inc., of Smyrna, GA, in the contract amount of $9,364,073.00, plus a contingency amount of $936,400.00, for an amount not to exceed $10,300,473.00. (District 7)



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.