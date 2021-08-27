 Friday, August 27, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

Public Input Session on FY22 Budget

(Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.)

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works

a. MR-2021-0105 4th and Cherry LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two (2) sewer easements located in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tax Map Nos. 135MA-B-002 and 135M-D-019, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

PLANNING

b. 2021-0112 Callio Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6102 Hixson Pike, 6106 Hixson Pike, 6108 Hixson Pike, and 6110 Hixson Pike, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, and for a portion of Tax Map Nos. 101-025 and 101-027, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Alternate Version)
                 
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-24-2021)
2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)

VII. Resolutions:

FINANCE

a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Assistant City Treasurer to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 558855 with Fidelity Information Services, LLC (FIS) to provide merchant card services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning September 1, 2021, for a one (1) year extension, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vender No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services relative to Resolution No. 30770, landfill disposal of biosolid waste.

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Termination of Grant Agreement with The Recycling Partnership, Inc. upon written notice dated July 11, 2021, with reference to Resolution No. 29840 dated March 12, 2019, and as amended with reference to Resolution No. 30057 dated August 27, 2019, to make final payment, in the amount of $90,000.00.
                                  
POLICE

d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2025, for purchase of training equipment, to award a shared grant to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $106,488.00, and to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $45,637.00, for a total amount not to exceed $152,125.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below:)

? Appointment of Susan Gilmore to the Board of Zoning Appeals (District 7)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
         
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 08-24-2021)
2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5217 Hunter Road and 8627 Hilltop Drive, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)
                   
6. Ordinances - First Reading:

FINANCE

a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the Municipal Government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354 and to accept and appropriate federal funds for the Fiscal Year activities from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act.

b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-123 for property located at 432 Harper Street. (District 1)

b. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-124 for property located at 208 Baker Street. (District 2)

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract, CSOTF Improvements Project, Project Nos. W-18-007, W-18-004 and W-19-011, a Consent Decree Project, to Ruby Collins, Inc., of Smyrna, GA, in the contract amount of $9,364,073.00, plus a contingency amount of $936,400.00, for an amount not to exceed $10,300,473.00. (District 7)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


County School Enrollment Up 462 Students Over Last Year; Howard Has Highest Enrollment

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police Raid Turns Up Gambling Devices, Illegal Liquor At 3006 Dodson Avenue


Hamilton County School officials said as of the 10th day, there were 44,285 students enrolled. That is up 462 students from last year's 10th day of 43,823. Howard School had the highest

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation.

A raid at 3006 Dodson Ave. last Saturday turned up gambling devices and illegal liquor, police said. At approximately 5 p.m., the Narcotics/Vice Unit served a gambling search warrant at that



County School Enrollment Up 462 Students Over Last Year; Howard Has Highest Enrollment

Hamilton County School officials said as of the 10th day, there were 44,285 students enrolled. That is up 462 students from last year's 10th day of 43,823. Howard School had the highest enrollment with 1,367 students. Signal Mountain Middle/High was next at 1,343. East Hamilton High has 1,202. The figures, as in past years, include students at the Charter

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Public Input Session on FY22 Budget (Personal Appearance through 8:00 p.m.) V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works a.

Opinion

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here's why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people,

Roy Exum: "Somebody's Some One"

Lauren Powers is a critical care nurse at the world famed Massachusetts General Hospital. Not long ago I discovered a story she had written while caring for a man who succumbed to COVID-19 entitled, "I am an ICU nurse. We are drowning." She wrote the story on a popular medical website, 'KevinMD.com' and I think both the vaccinated and unvaccinated among us should read it: -

Sports

Mocs Football Preview: Secial Teams Look To Be Just That... Special

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason

Randy Smith: Remembering Tim Neighbors

As we enter week two of the high school football season in the Tennessee Valley, I'm reminded of great players I have seen play this wonderful game in the 46 years I've lived here. I'm not going to name them all because it would take up too much space and time. But there is always one who comes to mind. It's the late Tim Neighbors who starred at Soddy-Daisy High School in the late


