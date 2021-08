Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ELLISON, RANDAL LEE

7633 YELLOW PINES DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

• DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

• FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

• REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

GAUDREAU, MATTHEW AARON

506 ASHWOOD TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153005

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE

6816 GAYDA LN Chattanooga, 374215677

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

• POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

• VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

HARRIS, KIESHA LARANDA

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 30 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

• VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

• POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---HOUSLEY, ALISSA N4612 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NIX, KATHERINE W1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORWOOD, AMANDA G2425 ASHMORE AVENUE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000---RUFFNER, TIMOTHY SCOTT8319 A DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SCHOFIELD, SKYLA S404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 07G CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA701 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033110Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALLACE, PATRICIA ANN5900 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373432804Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WATSON, AMANDA NEICOLE810 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT ROANE CO TN---WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA302 NORTHGATE MALL DR BOX 606 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOOLLEY, MARLA P6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---YOUNCE, TONYA RANA1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY